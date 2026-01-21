BREAKING: Trump Announces Greenland Deal Framework

That didn’t take long.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon that he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have reached a deal on the future of Greenland. He posted:

Advertisement

Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.

As a result, the tariffs he had scheduled to begin on February 1 will not go into effect:

Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress.

The usual Trump administration suspects will be involved in the negotiations.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Advertisement

The president didn't add any specifics about the deal framework, but I'm sure more information will be forthcoming. But suffice it to say that I voted for this, and you probably did, too.

This is big news for our defense capabilities as Russia and China rattle their sabers. Surely any Greenland deal will allow the U.S. to protect our homeland and our allies.

This is a developing story. We'll provide updates as more details become available.

Enjoying PJ Media?

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 74% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today. This deal is good for a limited time, so act fast!