Europe Is Lost — And That’s Why America NEEDS Greenland

First of all, don’t lose any sleep over Europe’s threat to use its “trade bazooka” to punish us for the “crime” of pursuing Greenland. It’s a completely empty threat.

Advertisement

Hell, the Europeans are still buying Russian oil by the barrelful — and in 2025, they actually spent more on Russian oil than in 2024:

Data compiled by Kpler and analyzed by Urgewald show that EU imports from Yamal LNG [the Kremlin’s Arctic flagship] in 2025 remained close to record levels and were broadly in line with 2024, when spending on Russian LNG already stood well above pre-war norms. The 2025 figure is up from roughly €6.3 billion in 2024, highlighting how LNG imports have become an increasingly important outlet for Russian gas as pipeline deliveries collapsed. “While Brussels celebrates the latest agreement to phase out Russian gas, our ports continue serving as the logistics lung for Russia’s largest LNG terminal Yamal. In the current geopolitical situation, we cannot afford another year of complicity,” said Sebastian Rötters, sanctions campaigner at Urgewald.

And you know why Europe is still slurping Russian oil, don’t you? Exactly right: “The answer to all your questions is money.”

The Europeans are doing it because it benefits them.

So if Europe is still buying billions of dollars of Russian oil after Putin invaded a European nation of over 40 million, do you really think they’re going to sink their own economies to “punish” America for pursuing Greenland — a frozen tundra in the middle of nowhere — with a population of 56,000?

But that doesn’t mean they won’t try to talk tough. Take, for instance, France.

Advertisement

From The Business Standard:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated, in a scathing criticism of US President Donald Trump's threat to impose steep tariffs if Europe does not let him take over Greenland. While other European leaders have tried to keep a measured tone to prevent the trans-Atlantic dispute from escalating, Macron came out swinging. France, and Europe, will not "passively accept the law of the strongest," Macron said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that doing otherwise would lead to their "vassalization".

Of course, France talked just as tough about Russia and Ukraine. But behind the scenes:

The Yamal LNG project, located in Russia’s Arctic and majority-owned by Novatek with foreign partners, has become a cornerstone of Moscow’s gas export strategy. With pipelines to Europe largely shut, LNG cargoes shipped from Yamal have continued to find willing buyers in the EU, benefiting from the absence of a full import ban until 2027. France has emerged as the bloc’s largest buyer, accounting for 41.7% of EU imports from Yamal LNG through its two main terminals, Dunkirk and Montoir-de-Bretagne, Urgewald said. Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands were also among the major recipients. [emphasis added]

Today, almost twice as many French citizens (42%) view America as an “enemy country” than as an ally (24%). That’s after bailing France out of a pair of World Wars and underwriting their national defense for 80+ years.

Advertisement

In fact, 51% of French citizens view the U.S. as a military threat.

This puts America just 7 points ahead of China (58%). Which means, after more than half-a-million Americans died in World War I and World War II to help protect France — and after bankrolling Europe’s security for nearly 100 years — all it bought America was 7 lousy percentage points.

Question #1: If France is entitled to act in its own self-interests, shouldn’t the world extend the same courtesy to the United States?

Question #2: If this is Europe’s worldview, why the hell would we assume that it would be willing to protect Greenland from Russian or Chinese warships?

It's STILL spending billions of dollars on Russian oil — and directly funding the Russian military in the Ukraine War!

Europeans love NATO (63% favorability) because it gives them control of America’s steering wheel. Via diplomacy, political pressure, and backchannel lobbying, NATO lets Europeans influence U.S. foreign policy decisions, without any of the inconvenience of funding a military of their own. It’s a fantastic deal for France and Europe: They can rattle the NATO saber without worrying about anyone dying — other than American troops, of course.

We bear all the cost; they reap all the benefit. Been that way for decades.

In the meantime, France and Europe continue to gobble up Russian oil by the barrelful. Then, when it’s domestically advantageous, they attack America to score political points — proving how “tough” and “independent” they are to their voters by stabbing a friendly superpower in the back.

Advertisement

But to be fair to Europe, it was a very smart strategy. As long as America continued to fund its defense and ignore its insults, it got the best of all worlds: The Europeans didn’t have to spend money to fund a viable military of their own; they got to influence a superpower’s foreign policy decisions, and they could use Uncle Sam as a whipping boy for domestic purposes.

You’ve gotta admit, that’s a pretty great deal!

And it was all working swimmingly for Europe until Donald Trump finally, at long last, said no: America First means that America’s interests matter, too.

I’ve been critical of President Trump’s approach to acquiring Greenland. To me, his PR strategy doesn’t make sense; Trump’s argument isn’t winning hearts and minds, which is clearly reflected in the polling. But the president was just given a PR lifeline from Europe:

The number-one reason why we should assume control of the island is Europe’s attitude, hubris, and stridently anti-American bias: We need Greenland ‘cause Europe has lost its cotton-pickin’ mind!

Consider: 76% of French citizens oppose sending soldiers to Ukraine to battle the Russians — yet 41% would favor “military intervention by France” if the U.S. dares to annex Greenland.

This means that France would rather wage war against the United States of America to defend a barren, frozen tundra with a few hundred thousand people than wage war against a depleted Russian army to defend over 40 million Ukrainians!

Advertisement

Sorry, folks: That’s not an ally. Nor is it a friend, a colleague, or even a reliable partner.

Instead, that’s a strategic rival whose panties are in a knot ‘cause they’re no longer getting a free ride.

And with immigration trends as they are, European attitudes won’t be getting any better. The opposite is true: Germany, Italy, and others are rapidly losing their native-born populations. Of the 10 countries with the steepest population declines, seven are in Europe.

Replacing the natives are tens of millions of immigrants from war-torn regions in the Middle East, where anti-Americanism and hostility to Western values are commonplace. Out with the old; in with the new.

Which is why Europe will grow even MORE anti-American in the years to come.

No, President Trump hasn’t made the most eloquent case for acquiring Greenland (and the less we say about Trump tying it to his Nobel Peace Prize snub, the better). But it turns out, he didn’t have to:

Europe is making the best possible argument for him.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.