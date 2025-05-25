Is Rupert Murdoch Recruiting Kamala Harris? A Strange New Alliance Emerges in Oz.

The world of industry galas and corporate conventions is one of the dirty little secrets in the business world: [Imagine it’s midnight and I’m slowly sucking down a cigarette, leaning against a streetlamp and lurking in the shadows] “If you know… you know.”

People on the outside have no idea how stupidly extravagant these events can be!

There’s unlimited booze! Free swag! Famous speakers! Beautiful models! Hospitality suites galore!

Trust me, when a billion-dollar corporate conglomerate wants to throw a party, it’s gonna be a GREAT party.

It’s also a splendid opportunity for “relationship brokering.” My original PR mentor made a mint doing this: The way he figured it, his rolodex had value, so he’d demand a “finder’s fee” (15%) for connecting businesspeople. Later in my career, we split a nice commission when a buyer he repped spent seven figures on an MMA company I repped. (Of course, his “buyer” turned out to be, ahem, not exactly 100% honest, but hey, at least our commission checks cleared.)

In other words, “relationship brokering” is connecting likeminded parties, so they can monetize opportunities. It’s the recognition of shared goals and a shared interest — and the precursor of a formal partnership.

This matters, because News Corp is playing footsie right now with Kamala Harris.

News Corp, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media empire, has tentacles in print, broadcast, and news. It’s hugely influential, especially in conservative circles.

Guess who just headlined the News Corp-sponsored Australian Real Estate Conference?

Kamala Harris has criticised Elon Musk, noted “it’s important that we remember the 1930s” and raised concerns about AI when speaking to an audience of 4,500 real estate agents at an industry conference on the Gold Coast. The former US vice-president, who is visiting Australia for the first time, was the guest of honour at the 2025 Australian Real Estate Conference on Sunday. She was interviewed for an hour on stage by the real estate industry veteran John McGrath. [emphasis added]

How much money was being funneled Kamala’s way? Nobody’s talking.

AREC organisers would not disclose Harris’ fee for participating in a moderated conversation, while delegates will pay between $995 to $1,695 for a two-pass including access to the main arena where she will appear.

AREC bills itself as “Austalasia’s [yes, that’s how they spelled it] greatest real estate event,” and at least two of its top four listed sponsors are affiliated with News Corp brands (News Corp Australia and realestate.com.au).

Whenever a company invests so heavily in an event — and between sponsorship fees, staff, live entertainment, etc., it can be VERY expensive — the company tends to have an active voice in the event’s planning. The more money they spend, the larger their voice.

And it looks like News Corp was trying to make a very big splash indeed:

News Corp Australia is to launch a new real estate podcast and content series at the 2025 Australian Real Estate Conference (AREC). As the official content partner of the event, News will use its major metro titles to deliver coverage and insights from the two-day conference held on the Gold Coast from May 25 to 26. The initiative signals a strategic push into multimedia for the company’s property network, leveraging both editorial firepower and podcasting capabilities to speak to a broad cross-section of the real estate and investment community. At the heart of News Corp’s presence at AREC is a custom-built podcast centre located within the exhibitor hall’s café. [emphasis added]

Kamala Harris was interviewed on stage by Australian real estate guru John McGrath. And who is John McGrath?

Just a guy who owns $7 million shares of the REA Group and makes six figures annually from sitting on their board of directors. And in another one of those kooky, crazy coincidences, guess who owns 62% of REA Group?

Right! News Corp!

Introduced by McGrath as “one of the most successful women in history” with “her best work ahead of her”, Harris joked: “I am unemployed right now.” She walked on and off the stage to a standing ovation and the strains of Beyoncé’s Halo. Harris spoke about her upbringing and career. She shared anecdotes from her time as California attorney general negotiating with the JP Morgan Chase chief executive, Jamie Dimon.

The ex-vice president was dressed to the nines, too:

Harris was dressed in black on both [Australian] sightings but traded her heels for a $1350 pair of white Celine sneakers at the domestic terminal.

Well, sure. Don’t your comfy shoes cost $1,350?

Either way, Kamala Harris was able to line her pockets with money that, either directly or indirectly, came from News Corp. And to induce her to fly all the way to freaking Australia, we can safely assume it wasn’t pocket change.

Still, even without the money, it was probably a smart move for Harris. She needed to go off-Broadway and hone her chops before her (inevitable) return to the political primetime, either as the next governor of California or as one of the Democratic frontrunners for president.

She’s not naturally likeable and struggles connecting with people. Frankly, she (still) needs more practice — and the more reps she gets in the backwoods of Australia, the more prepared she’ll be when she launches her upcoming U.S. media blitz. It’s shrewd strategy, even without the kickback.

But with the money? Oh, baby!

NBC News has reported that Kamala Harris will be coming out with a book soon. And not just any book either:

“Kamala Harris is poised to land the biggest book deal of any vice president in history,” said Keith Urbahn, the president and a co-founder of the literary agency Javelin. “But the real question isn’t the advance — it’s whether the book can redefine her for 2028.”

Biggest book deal, you say? Hmm.

How big are we talking?

Oh, just a measly $20 million:

According to a Kamala insider: 'Virtually the moment Kamala lost to Trump, the offers began pouring in from the publishing world for her to do the definitive book on what really went on between Joe and Kamala – what went right and what went wrong – inside the Oval Office walls, and all the ups and downs of her campaign. 'They are throwing around advance numbers in the $20million range, maybe more with other publishing rights.'

Harris also signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency, arguably the most powerful talent agency in the world. Guess what CAA agreed to focus on:

It will partner with the ex-Veep on areas “focusing on speaking engagements and publishing,” [CAA] said.

The event in Australia was (likely) a lucrative speaking event. And guess who owns and operates one of the biggest publishing houses on the planet?

NewsCorp, which controls HarperCollins Publishers.

The last two books Kamala Harris wrote (or was credited for writing) were published by the Penguins Book family, which is not affiliated with NewsCorp. Penguin Books has a long history of paying big-name Democrats quite handsomely, including Barack Obama, who was given a mindboggling $65 million advance.

Kamala Harris (and/or CAA) haven’t announced her new book deal… yet.

Everything else being equal, you’d expect Penguin Books to get the nod. After all, they have the money and the history to overpay for a “prestige author” such as Harris, irrespective of the actual ROI.

Which means, if Kamala’s book is published by a News Corp-controlled company, it’s probably because the Murdochs blew ‘em out of the water with a sweetheart deal.

And the Murdochs don’t cut checks without expecting something in return.

Hmm.

My old PR mentor called it “relationship brokering.” Others might call it “influence peddling.”

Cynics call it bribery.

Keep your eyes on this story, because it could be the emergence of a VERY far-reaching political alliance.

