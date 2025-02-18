The Art of the Sabotage: The Far Left’s Betrayal of Ukraine Is Coming

I’ll open with the punchline, but be forewarned — there’s nothing funny about it: The Far Left will betray Ukraine because they hate Trump more than they care about the Ukrainian people.

Those poor, suffering civilians in Ukraine? They’re abstractions — mere cannon fodder for a greater cause. Been that way since the beginning of the conflict, and although the Biden administration never formally admitted it, slaughtering Russians and Ukrainians in a long, protracted bloodbath was America’s objective all along.

Sure, we “dolled up” the policy with high-minded speeches about protecting liberty and Russia being evil and/or Ukraine being pure and good, and vowing that Putin “cannot remain in power,” but we never sought any sort of resolution. Not really. Instead, we armed Ukraine with just enough equipment, weapons, technology, and artillery to maintain the status quo.

It was a bloodbath we wanted, and a bloodbath we got.

From the Far Left’s viewpoint, the plan made sense: Russia was our “enemy” — especially after they interfered in the 2016 election and cheated poor Hillary out of the presidency. And then, in 2022, they invaded a neighboring country. Y’know who else invaded their neighbors? That’s right: HITLER! Clearly, it’s in our strategic interest to weaken the next Hitler.

And when you strip away all the high-minded rhetoric, that’s been Biden’s true objective all along. Let the war continue. Let Russia hemorrhage. Let the Red Army bleed itself dry.

A healthy, intact Russian military is a threat. Therefore, let’s weaken it as much as possible, depleting it of its weaponry, equipment, and manpower.

The (im)morality aside, it wasn’t a horrible plan for an American president. The White House was walking a DIY tightrope: If Biden pushed too hard against Russia, it could trigger a nuclear response, but if he pushed too softly, the “next Hitler” would steamroll Ukraine and start eyeing more territory. So instead, Biden pursued an outcome that, if successful, would prevent World War III from ever breaking out… by running Russia’s military into the ground, dulling its knives over the corpses of Ukrainians.

Makes Machiavellian logic from Biden’s perspective, but for Ukrainians, the plan would’ve ensured national suicide. A smaller country can’t survive a never-ending war of attrition against a much larger enemy. It’s not sustainable. Eventually, something needs to give.

Because, the unspoken truth was, for the Biden plan to succeed, Ukrainian men and women had to be slaughtered by the hundreds of thousands.

And tragically, they were: President Trump estimates that 700,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been killed. And in the process, they’ve killed about a million Russian soldiers.

If this carnage continues, the Red Army will be weakened, but Ukraine will completely vanish from the face of the Earth. Russia has a population of 140 million; Ukraine only 40 million. Ukraine is also a year older demographically. Ukraine’s pre-war, 2021 population only had about 2 million men between the age of 15-24.

It’s now 2025. Ukraine is running out of people.

Fortunately, President Donald J. Trump is coming to the rescue — and not a moment too soon. His people are meeting with the Russians, trying to hammer-out a viable solution. The Master Dealmaker is hoping to strike the deal of a lifetime.

Russia wants more Ukrainian territory, the lifting of sanctions, and other concessions. Ukraine wants all of its territory returned, Russia punished, and ironclad security guarantees from the West. Obviously, Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are aware of this and are working diligently to eke out a deal where everyone wins, everyone loses, and everyone can walk away with their heads held high — peacefully, freely, and civilly.

It won’t be easy. But the Trump administration isn’t coming to the table emptyhanded: As the American president, he has some leverage.

And the more leverage he has, the more concessions he can demand of Russia and Ukraine, thus ensuring a lasting peace.

If the Far Left actually gave a damn about the Ukrainian people, they’d be working overtime to maximize Trump’s leverage. Our “allies” in Europe would be doubling-down on their military budgets, increasing their troop size, and rattling their sabers at the Reds. They’d fund a larger army. They’d proudly align themselves with American foreign policy, bolster Trump’s stature, and do everything possible to elevate his profile.

It’s simple math: The stronger Trump is, the more leverage he has over Putin.

Besides, the consequences of not getting a deal done could literally be World War III. As much as the Far Left hates Donald Trump, they must fear World War III even more… right?

Not really.

Ukraine is whining about not being at the negotiating table. The Europeans are flailing their arms and are “stunned” by the latest self-perceived snub. And domestically, the Democrats are on-brand as always:

100%



*Trump’s approval rating



**In Russia — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 12, 2025





Putin had two goals in invading Ukraine: robbing its territory, and robbing its sovereignty by preventing them from joining NATO.



European allies are right to call an emergency meeting about the Hegseth-Vance surrender plan. Allowing Russia to conquer independent states… — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) February 16, 2025





No mention of Ukraine, not a word about Russia—VP Vance’s scolding lecture to Europe about free speech at the Munich Security Conference today was a complete embarrassment. He missed a critical imperative to clarify the Administration’s confused, contradictory signals. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 14, 2025





Imagine if in the middle of WWII, FDR had told Churchill that we would cut off support in the fight against Hitler and the Nazis unless the UK gave us 50% of their coal & mineral reserves.



Our world would be a different place—but that’s exactly what Trump is doing with Ukraine⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KI6gAXgz7R — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) February 18, 2025

I mean, sure, World War III starting would be a real bummer. But Donald Trump is literally Hitler Napoleon very bad.

Bottom line? When given a choice between hurting Trump and helping Ukraine, the Far Left will choose to hurt Trump every time.