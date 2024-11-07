They Did Nazi It Coming: How Comparing Trump to Hitler Cost Kamala the Election

Of all the Harris-Walz team’s boneheaded, braindead decisions, riding with the Fuhrer until the bitter end was nummer eins. Throughout the entire presidential campaign, their primary PR message was “Trump is Hitler,” and they did everything possible to tie the Right to the Reich. They were relentless and unyielding.

It was also PR malpractice.

Look, if you honestly, truly believe a candidate is Adolf Hitler, you’re not going to vote for him. Of all the constituencies Harris-Walz didn’t have to fight tooth and nail for, it was the “Trump is Hitler” true believers! They were going to vote for Kamala Harris anyway, irrespective of ANYTHING she said or did.

Why? You guessed it: Because “Trump is Hitler.”

It’s PR malpractice to squander resources on captured demos, especially when you’re trailing badly elsewhere!

For crying out loud, it’s 2024. Trump has “literally been Hitler” since 2016. We’ve all heard it ad nauseum. For the life of me, I don’t understand why the Democrats assumed voters who were unconvinced the first 50 gazillion times would change their mind after 50 gazillion and one.

They would’ve been better served by lighting their money on fire. They wasted so much time and energy.

But it also cost them something else — and in doing so, it (at least partially) cost the Democrats the entire election.

Let me explain via example: When you hire a PR agency, you usually get a PR rep who’ll handle your company’s “account.” When he begins working, the PR pro won’t be using your company’s email. He’ll be using his PR agency’s email.

Which sucks for your business: If the PR pro is the media’s only point-of-contact, when he leaves, so does your media access. But if he used a generic company email like [email protected], the company would at least be able to store conversations and continue the dialogue.

PR agencies insist on this arrangement. And not just for the obvious benefit of giving us leverage over clients and incentivizing them to renew our contracts: It’s also so you can’t see the mistakes that bad PR firms make.

PR firms disseminate press releases. Some firms take pride in building immaculate, personalized media lists and giving VIP treatment to every journalist on them. (I do.) A personalized touch makes a huge difference.

But that takes time. A whole lot of time.

So, lots of (bad) agencies will cut corners by building ridiculously oversized media lists and eblasting it to everyone. With PR software, you can mass-blast a press release to thousands of journalists lickety-split. Takes no time at all! Sure, you’ll be emailing large numbers of people who are completely, 100% uninterested in your topic, but you don’t tell your client that.

Instead, you only show them the “hits”: The two or three journalists who wrote back.

From the client’s vantagepoint, their agency must’ve done a splendid job: Look at all the great media coverage they got me!

That’s because you don’t see any of the negativity: the annoyed journalists who emailed back, yelling at the PR pro for wasting their time.

Nor do you see the journalists that you’ve lost forever.

When you eblast off-target messages to an outlet repeatedly, you’re teaching the journalists to ignore you. You’ve “trained” them to expect annoying, uninteresting things from your company. And so, you’re blacklisted.

You’ve committed the cardinal sin of media relations and didn’t even know it!

It’s incredibly unfair to the company, because they’re paying the PR agency to improve their relationships with the media, not destroy them! Worst of all, they had no way of knowing the waters were poisoned. All they’d know is that their PR agency was producing diminishing returns… until there’s nothing left at all.

And by then it’s too late.

With this example in mind, think about the average, run-of-the-mill American who heard yet ANOTHER pitch from the Democrats about “Trump is Hitler.”

Do they pay attention? Did it move them?

Or did the Democrats “train” them to ignore whatever they say next because they’re unserious, dishonest, and unworthy of their time?

Related: MAGA Has Birthed a New, Diverse Republican Party

To any level-headed American, comparing someone to Hitler is the lowest of the low. He’s the ugliest, most loathsome monstrosity of the modern age — the architect of the Holocaust and a genocidal Nazi warmonger. It’s not a trivial allegation.

If you’re gonna call someone Hitler, you better bring the receipts!

And once again, the year is 2024. The American people have a pretty good feel for who Donald Trump is — and who he isn’t — by now. They know his strengths, weaknesses, silliness, and eccentricities. They know sometimes (to quote Joe Rogan) he says “crazy s**t.”

But they also know he’s NOT Adolf Hitler!

That was the hidden cost of the Democrats’ “Trump is Hitler” PR campaign. It wasn’t just time and money they lost. It also cost them their credibility.

And it made the American people ignore everything else they had to say.

In retrospect, it’s actually kind of impressive: The Democrats couldn’t even get calling someone Hitler right! Even THAT backfired.

Now that takes talent!