International Travel Tips for 2026 From Your State Department... and Me

New research from The Harris Poll for Marriott Bonvoy suggests that a whopping 91% of Americans plan to travel in 2026. Half of the people in the United States said they want to travel more in 2026 than they did in 2025, and two-thirds say they're even cutting their spending so they can use their money for these adventures.

I'm all about choosing experiences over possessions these days, and it thrills me to see my fellow Americans doing the same this year. The top reasons for this, according to this survey, were experiencing new cultural experiences, relaxation and focus on overall well-being, and spending more time with friends and family.

While many of the people surveyed say they're opting for domestic trips, like road trips and long weekend getaways, there's no doubt that many of us will travel outside the U.S. this year. I know I'll be back in Costa Rica this year at the very least, and I'm considering spending some time in El Salvador to see what all the fuss is about.

With that in mind, your U.S. State Department has come up with a list of five important travel tips to consider before you set sail for or hop on a plane to another country. I run across so many people who are traveling abroad for the first time and are clueless about many of these things — and I was once admittedly naive about them too — so I wanted to highlight them for any of our readers who may fall into that category. And for those of us who do travel internationally often, it never hurts to have a reminder.

1. Make sure your passport is travel-ready.

This one is kind of a no-brainer. You need a passport to leave and re-enter the country. But the State Department points out something that I see a lot of heartbreak over in my travel groups: "Many countries require at least six months validity remaining on your passport to enter." Airlines and even immigration officers will literally turn you away at the gate or border for this.

That means if you're traveling in March, but your passport expires in May, you're going to need to go ahead and get it renewed, even if you're only staying for a week or two. The reason? If something happens, most countries don't want you overstaying your welcome — imagine that — and if there is some sort of emergency reason why you have to, it saves them from having to issue special documents. I believe Canada, Mexico, and some European countries are the exceptions to this rule, but it's probably best to renew your passport anyway if you find yourself in this window.

2. Be aware of local laws.

Don't take this the wrong way, but many of us in the U.S. tend to assume that our laws apply to the entire world. They don't. Failing to understand that could get you in trouble. The State Department says, "Be especially careful not to pack any prohibited items or banned medications for your destination."

I am a stickler for this, even with basic OTC medications and vitamins. As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) points out, "Medicines that are commonly prescribed or available over the counter in the United States might be unlicensed or considered controlled substances in other countries."

The best thing you can do is check ahead of time on the State Department's website or with your destination's country embassy before your travel. Keep your medication in its original container, and for prescriptions, carry a note from your doctor that states why you need it and what the generic name is. The CDC says that most countries will allow you to bring a 30-day supply of what you need. You can also check with the International Narcotics Control Board for more info.

But this isn't just about medication. Here's a perfect example that I wrote about last March regarding Turks and Caicos. In 2024, a handful of Americans were detained and arrested at the airport because they had "unintentionally packed" ammunition in their bags. For example, one guy said he used his bag for hunting and traveling and didn't even realize it had a few stray bullets in it.

This isn't a place like Venezuela or Russia where Americans are detained willy-nilly. Turks and Caicos is a playground for people from the United States — without our tourism, its economy tanks — but it has strict gun control laws. And while many U.S. politicians had a lot to say about those particular incidents and the State Department issued a travel advisory that the British territory didn't want, the travelers involved still went through hell before they were able to come home.

3. Review the current Travel Advisory.

Speaking of travel advisories, it doesn't take but a minute to go to the State Department website's international travel page and check out what they have to say about your destination country. There's a drop-down menu, you choose the country you want to travel to, and click "go."

The first thing you'll see is the Travel Advisory Level 1, 2, 3, or 4. Level 1 means it's pretty safe, but exercise normal caution, while Level 2 means "exercise increased caution" or keep your guard up a bit more. Level 3 means you might want to reconsider this trip, while Level 4 means sit yourself back down and stay home.

Below the advisory, it usually offers you reasons for the decision. I clicked on Costa Rica, for example, and it's currently a Level 2 due to crime. "Petty crime is common throughout Costa Rica. Violent crime also affects tourists. This includes armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault," it reads, and then it gives a list of specific precautions to take when traveling there, like not walking alone at night or not wearing expensive jewelry that makes you a target.

I'd add to this, join a Facebook travel group for your destination, and get some tips from people who live there and other travelers. In my experience, they tend to be a tad dramatic, so you'll have to weed out the noise, but I have learned a lot about the places I have been and want to go.

4. Sign up for Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

I'll confess this is the one I know nothing about and have never done, so I'll just quote the State Department here: STEP "is a free service for U.S. citizens to receive safety updates and alerts from the local U.S. embassy while abroad. It also makes it easier for the Embassy to contact you in an emergency. Sign up at step.state.gov."

I took a look at the website, and it says it takes 20 minutes to sign up. Benefits include updates on local health, weather, safety, and security at your destination; information for planning your trip; and providing the local embassy with your contact info if there is an emergency like a natural disaster, family emergency, or civil unrest.

5. Check your health insurance.

"Many U.S. health insurance plans (including Medicare) do not cover medical costs outside the United States," the State Department writes. "Medical evacuation by air ambulance can cost up to $200,000 depending on where you are and your health condition. Consider buying travel insurance that includes medical evacuation coverage."

I've never had a medical emergency outside of the U.S., but I have been with friends who have, and I'd heard horror stories from others. I was actually in Turks and Caicos for a girls' trip a few years ago, and my friend broke out into an awful rash, her face swelled up, and she had to go to some sort of urgent care type place. Another friend told me about a friend of hers who was riding an ATV in a Latin American country, and when she went over a cliff, she ended up in the hospital for months.

This is why I always buy travel insurance. It's usually a lot cheaper than you think — I've never paid more than $30-40 for any trip — and a good program covers a lot of potential issues. It's worth it for the peace of mind.

My personal go-to was GeoBlue, but it's been a while since I've purchased it, and I just learned that it's now called Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions. It promises the same team and products, just a new name, but I can't attest to that personally.

Safe travels, everyone!