Hilary Clinton's Criticism of El Salvador Just got Bukele'd

A couple of months ago, the European Conservative wrote: "Bukele is now a verb. To ‘Bukele’ something is to fix a problem that liberals say is ‘too complicated’ by simply ignoring their long-winded excuses and just doing the obvious. It is named after the leader of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who has turned a country that was once dubbed the murder capital of the world into one of the safest."

It’s nice to be a verb. pic.twitter.com/ffMnZ1IlEE — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 27, 2025

Hillary Clinton just got Bukele'd. Well, her words did anyway — don't get too excited; no one's fixed that other problem yet.

In case you missed it, the leftist "journalists" over at CBS planned to run a story on El Salvador's maximum security prison, Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo or CECOT, but editor-in-chief Bari Weiss nixed it, or, at least, postponed it, due to some issues she had with it. The segment featured three Venezuelan men who were in the United States illegally and were deported to CECOT last spring because Venezuela wouldn't take them back but Bukele would, and I guess they talked about how horrific their time in prison was.

If you read the memo Weiss sent out, some of her concerns were that the segment didn't allow the Donald Trump administration to tell its side of the story, and that many of the so-called facts in the segment were missing context. She even offered to help the "journalists" who did the story find that information to include for a future airing. But of course, Democrats were upset, claiming censorship in favor of the Trump administration.

When the left in the United States thinks it can stick it to both Trump and Bukele at the same time, it's the equivalent of one of us normal-thinking folks hitting the lottery. And that's exactly what Hillary Clinton did.

The former first lady thought she was doing a public service by posting on X that you might not get to see the CBS story on CECOT, but you can watch a documentary PBS did called "Surviving CECOT."

"Curious to learn more about CECOT?" she asked. "Hear Juan, Andry, and Wilmer share firsthand how the Trump administration branded them as gang members without evidence and deported them to the brutal El Salvadoran prison."

Side note: Gang members telling everyone they're not actually gang members? Unheard of!

Curious to learn more about CECOT?



Hear Juan, Andry, and Wilmer share firsthand how the Trump administration branded them as gang members without evidence and deported them to the brutal El Salvadoran prison. https://t.co/M0axYtHxYm — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 22, 2025

So, if you've ever gotten lost and wandered over to Clinton's X account, you may have noticed that she has it so that you can't comment on anything she posts. That's kind of lame for a public figure — the only other people I know personally who do that are foreign journalists who live in exile because they tell the truth about the commies and dictators that rule their homelands.

But that doesn't stop someone from quote-posting you. Which means re-tweeting re-posting one your posts and adding their own captions. And that's exactly what the man himself did.

Bukele re-posted Clinton's PSA with a lesson of his own. It read:

Madam Secretary Hillary Clinton, If you are convinced that torture is taking place at CECOT, El Salvador is ready to cooperate fully. We are willing to release our entire prison population (including all gang leaders and all those described as “political prisoners”) to any country willing to receive them. The only condition is straightforward: it must be everyone. This would also greatly assist journalists and your favorite NGOs, who would then have thousands of former inmates available for interviews, making it far easier to find additional voices critical of the Salvadoran government (or willing to confirm whatever conclusions are already expected). Surely, if these testimonies reflect a systemic reality, a much larger pool of sources should only reinforce the claim, and many governments should be eager to offer protection. Until then, we will continue prioritizing the human rights of the millions of Salvadorans who today live free from gang rule. Respectfully, Nayib Bukele

BURN! (Or whatever the kids say these days.) I'm sure Clinton has a nice big house with plenty of space to host a handful of the CECOT prisoners whom she feels so sorry for. I don't watch CBS, but I'd totally tune in for a segment on Hillary hosting the not gang members from Venezuela. I can just see Bill Clinton in the background, with that sh*t-eating grin we've seen in all the Epstein pictures this week, asking these boys if they have any little sisters he can hang with in the hot tub.

Me and my brother on Christmas Day acting like we love the shirts our alcoholic aunt gave us pic.twitter.com/QRGbGaj2fa — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) December 22, 2025

As I said, Democrats love to call Bukele out for "human rights violations," and you can argue that if you want or agree with his methods or not, but this man, who is a great ally to the United States, is consistently one of the most popular leaders in the world for a reason. And he's not "popular" in the way folks like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung Un are in their countries. The majority of the people of El Salvador truly adore him because, for the first time in decades, they can do things like… walk down the street. Play in a park. Operate their businesses without fear. I actually just wrote an article about what a safe and successful Christmas event the country had on the streets of its capital this year — streets the citizens there once avoided.

These gang members, largely MS-13 in El Salvador, aren't just your average street gang. They extort, torture, maim, behead, murder, etc. And they start young. There's a reason why Bukele is now so invested in teaching the country's youngest students how to behave in civilized society.

I also wrote an article earlier this week about a Venezuelan woman telling "First-world communists" to shut up because they have no idea what it's like to live in a country overrun with poverty and corruption. That's the same thing I tell people who criticize Bukele. El Salvador is a great friend and partner to the United States, but that doesn't mean we get to tell them how to do their private business.

I could say so much more on this, but I need to run to Publix before it closes for Christmas, and I think y'all get the idea. Ultimately, Hillary Clinton can't even control her own household, so it's laughable that she wants to shame an entire country and its leader for actually putting in the effort to turn their lives around.

