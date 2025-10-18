Now We Know What Will Happen to the Two Survivors of the Submarine Strike

On Friday, President Donald Trump confirmed the news that we blew up a submarine carrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and a reporter asked him about the two narco-terrorists who survived the strike. At the time, the two survivors were in the custody of the U.S. Navy, but we had no idea what would happen to them. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that this news would come out soon enough.

BREAKING: President Trump was just asked about potential survivors from his strike on Venezuelan drug traffickers and Rubio just revealed there is BOMBSHELL information coming out.



Rubio: "We're not prepared here to announce all those details, but you'll get that information… pic.twitter.com/6tQNlDkNwm — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2025

On Saturday, President Trump provided more details via a Truth Social post, explaining that the two narco-terrorists would be repatriated to their countries of origin — Ecuador and Colombia — and detained and prosecuted there.

It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics. There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed. At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

I actually took a minute to go see if Colombian president Gustavo Petro had anything to say about it on X, but he's posted so many "No Kings" protest videos and pictures that I got bored scrolling through them. He's also going on about supporting Bernie Sanders for president. Dude is obsessed with the U.S.

Anyway, it looks like he did say, "We welcomed the Colombian detained in the narco-submarine, we are glad he is alive and he will be prosecuted according to the law." I'm sure in another day or two, he'll just claim we blew up their poor little fishing submarine and all that fentanyl was bait.

Anyway, military operations are not my area of expertise — I'm just your foreign policy girl — but the New York Times put out some nonsense about the reason for the repatriation with lines like: "...avoiding legal and logistical headaches by sending the men home seemed to contradict the administration’s stance that suspected drug smugglers pose such a severe danger that Mr. Trump can have the military summarily kill them."

Our colleague, Streiff, over at Red State, who does have an extensive military background, has a great response to that:

No, you don't get to kill survivors of a sinking. You don't get to shoot pilots in parachutes. There is no right to 'summarily kill them' in law or tradition. I do think it is a shame that we've gotten away from drumhead courts-martial and firing squads for illegal combatants. I felt that way about Iraqi insurgents and Taliban fighters. I think Israel should be using those dealing with Hamas gunmen. The fact that the two men were pulled out of the water by the Coast Guard and spent two days in Navy custody means they probably told us anything they knew. That they came from a submersible effectively negates the "oh, poor fishermen" narrative the media would love to set up. The added advantage over sending these men home is that they will tell family and friends about their experience. That is sure to have an impact on recruiting.

That's all I have to say about that, but I do have a little bit of other narco-terrorist news for you. On Wednesday, I wrote about how a few of our Air Force bombers flew down and drew an NSFW image on the radar just off Venezuela's shores. Around that time, an Eastern Airlines plane from Texas made its way to Caracas, but it was promptly turned around and headed toward Puerto Rico. I mentioned that the flight was most likely filled with deportees. Several of you have asked me what ever happened to that flight, and I do have a little update.

The flight did eventually return to Caracas several hours later. No one knows exactly why it detoured to Puerto Rico — some blame weather, some blame Nicolás Maduro. Some have said it had something to do with the bombers in the airspace. Not the most exciting update, but unlike the New York Times and other MSM, I'm not going to report on something I can't confirm.

There's actually a lot of MSM news out there on Venezuela over the last couple of weeks, and I'll admit I'm ignoring a lot of it. There are a few reasons for that. First, I've been following and reporting on this for a long time, and some of these outlets like they didn't even know the South American country existed until yesterday, so a lot of their "facts" are wrong, and they seem ignorant of the situation. It's almost like they read a Wikipedia blurb and got to writing and reporting or even worse, giving their opinions. Second, a lot of the "news" coming from anonymous sources is, in my mind, either conjecture or was maybe leaked to continue putting pressure on Maduro and his thugs. The fact is that no one knows exactly what's coming but Trump and Rubio. And third, some of them are reporting things I was saying months ago as if it's new, and I don't want to bore y'all with the same old stories. I've got trusted sources on this, and I'm sticking with them.

