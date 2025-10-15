U.S. Bombers Appear to Send Maduro a Message — With Some NSFW Sky Doodles

Before I get to the good stuff, I feel that I need to remind you that yesterday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States had blown up yet another narco-boat out of Venezuela. The kinetic strike took place in International Waters, according to the president, and killed six narco-terrorists on board. Intelligence confirmed the boat was carrying illegal narcotics.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted a video of the explosion on X:

Sens. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) probably held some sort of vigil for their fallen cartel brothers.

While every single one of these blows sends a message to the cartels spread throughout Latin America, these, in particular, are aimed at Nicolás Maduro, leader of Cartel de los Soles and the illegitimate leader of Venezuela, who is currently holding that nation hostage and flooding our streets with drugs and criminals aimed at destabilizing our communities.

Today, the U.S. military appeared to send a different message to Maduro. This kind of blew up in a niche area of X earlier, but those of us who like to track flights noticed that the Air Force sent a few Boeing B-29 Superfortress bombers out of Louisiana to Venezuela's coastline, within the Maiquetía Flight Information Region (FIR).

The B-52H “Stratofortress” Long-Range Strategic Bombers seen flying earlier over the Caribbean Sea, are now heading south in the direction of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/ai6yZtMQWt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 15, 2025

Many believed this was a sign that something was happening — as in the U.S. finally taking action on Venezuelan soil — but it looks like it was just another intimidation tactic. However, two of our fine Air Force pilots appeared to leave Maduro some cheeky artwork, a message that probably doesn't need much explanation. Here's a view of the route they took via FlightRadar24:

🇺🇸🇻🇪 Soy yo o los bombarderos estadounidenses le están pegando tremenda trolleada a las fuerzas armadas venezolanas.



Si le están dibujando a propósito lo que yo creo que le están dibujando, esto es espectacular 😂 pic.twitter.com/5IV9AKKY2u — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) October 15, 2025

Several of us who were watching the skies also noted that an Eastern Airlines plane from Texas made its way to Caracas, but it was promptly turned around and headed toward Puerto Rico. It was most likely filled with deportees, and Maduro most likely said "nope" and sent it away.

A deportation flight from the US was heading to Maiquetia this morning but now appears to be diverting to Puerto Rico https://t.co/i7KoDQBhPK — CNW (@ConflictsW) October 15, 2025

If true, I don't imagine that President Trump and his administration will take too kindly to that. Yesterday, during his meeting with the Argentinian president, Javier Milei, a reporter asked Trump what's next in Venezuela. The president sort of sidestepped the question, but he did say:

What they do very well is they send their criminals into the United States, and they send Tren de Aragua... they send them in by the thousands, literally, and these are the worst of all. And they emptied their prisons into the United States. They empty their mental institutions into the United States. And because we had a president who's low IQ, he didn't realize what was going on, and the people that are high IQ that surround him, but they happen to be lunatics, the radical left, they're highly intelligent, radical left lunatics, okay?

Apologies for the Spanish caption, but you can see Trump's remarks here:

🚨 | Trump:



"Venezuela ha cometido varios errores graves. En primer lugar, es una fuente importante de drogas que ingresan a los EEUU, lo cual ya es bastante grave. Pero aún peor, están enviando a sus criminales a nuestro país por miles”.



pic.twitter.com/rXQruakdD3 — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) October 14, 2025

International pressure continues on Maduro by the day. In the meantime, I'm hoping to have a comprehensive article out tomorrow to explain why U.S. interference is not and won't be "nation building" or a "forever war" or anything similar. I hope you'll come back and read it because I know that's the question weighing heavily on everyone's minds. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

