Lying Headlines That Lie: Was Trump Really 'Booed' at the Kennedy Center?

This is kind of petty, and I don't know why I'm bothering to write it, aside from the fact that my tolerance for the mainstream media has kind of reached its tipping point.

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, attended a performance of "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center. They were all dressed up — the first lady looked stunning as always — and all smiles as they left for the musical.

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS depart for Les Miserables at the Kennedy Center pic.twitter.com/tXjXnuM8Sz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 11, 2025

They were joined by Vice President JD Vance and the second lady, Usha Vance, who also looked gorgeous and thrilled to be at the show.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrived at The Kennedy Center tonight to watch Les Misérables.

. pic.twitter.com/dz7sQASjZa — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) June 11, 2025

I actually saw the president arrive at the Kennedy Center live on TV that night, but I didn't pay much attention to what happened afterward. So, you can imagine my surprise when I saw this headline from People Magazine:

"Donald and Melania Trump Booed at Their First Kennedy Center Show on Opening Night of Les Misérables."

Ugh. Of course, they were booed, I thought. The crowd was probably filled with Washington, D.C. lefties with TDS. And, of course, People made a big to-do over it. That rag is becoming more and more left-leaning with each passing day.

Only that's not exactly what happened. Later, after I glanced at the headline, I saw some videos of the president and first lady entering the Kennedy that people posted on X. While there may have been a handful of unruly people in the crowd who booed or shouted something unfriendly, the Trumps were largely met with friendly cheers and applause, and the crowd even broke out into a "USA, USA, USA" chant.

Here's your proof. You can see with your own eyes that many people there even gave him a standing ovation.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted with MASSIVE cheers as they took their seats at the Kennedy Center



The whole crowd erupted in “USA! USA!” 🇺🇸



So great to see this! Enjoy Les Miserables, Mr. and Mrs. Trump. pic.twitter.com/DABRgsBS4Y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2025

AMERICA FIRST — Chants of ‘USA’ rang out loud and clear for President Donald J. Trump at the Kennedy Center last night. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rA0zaKVVIP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2025

🚨BREAKING: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were just welcomed with a POWERFUL applause and USA chant at the Kennedy Center.



The most loved president in American HISTORY!❤️ pic.twitter.com/r2k8W4KPP9 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 12, 2025

Confused, I went back to the People magazine article and read down below the headline. Here are the first few sentences:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received a mix of boos and applause at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, June 11, as they attended the opening performance of the musical Les Misérables. The president and first lady were met with mixed reactions while walking out, as can be seen in videos posted to X.

But the headline just said they were booed. The real story is half-told and buried in the article. And if I've learned anything throughout my career of writing articles for public consumption, a lot of people don't look beyond the headline. Even when they comment, they give themselves away by responding to the headline rather than reading the nuances within the article.

While People isn't exactly "the media" in the traditional sense, it's a perfect example of how the left lies and tells half-truths to make the president look bad. They know most people won't read beyond the attention-grabbing headline. The comment section on the article proves that, too. Even the people there defending the president are talking about how terrible it is that he was booed.

This led me to a Google search for the words "Trump," "booed," and "Kennedy Center."

The Daily Beast wrote a similar headline: Trump Booed at MAGA’s Big Night Out at the Kennedy Center.

So did The Independent: Trump booed at Kennedy Center Les Misérables show as drag queens protest performance.

To their credit, some fake news outlets mentioned both the jeers and praise but sort of gave them equal billing.

Here are some samples:

From the Associated Press: Trump booed and cheered at the Kennedy Center while attending ‘Les Misérables’.

And USA Today: Donald and Melania Trump got boos, cheers at 'Les Mis' at Kennedy Center.

I don't really have anything else to say about this. I know our readers are already aware of this, but I wanted to remind anyone else who might come across our site that this is what the left does. They stand for absolutely nothing but hating Donald Trump, so they have to resort to these sneaky little tools to make the only point they have. It's pathetic, and I will call it out every chance I get.

"Reporting" like this is why I and so many of my colleagues here at PJ Media do what we do. We want to ensure that the truth behind every story is out there, even if it's something as minor as how President Trump was received at a musical.

