Hey SPLC, Where’s My Check?

Well, now it’s all out in the open. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the left’s vicious hate and defamation machine that for years smeared patriotic groups by lumping them in with the likes of the Ku Klux Klan and National Socialists, has been definitively exposed. As PJ’s Catherine Salgado reported Wednesday, the Justice Department on April 21 “indicted the SPLC over charges of channeling over $3 million to people who are part of extremist groups and even white supremacist groups. These included payouts to an Aryan Nations affiliate, a felon American Front president, and multiple former KKK members.”

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The startling news that the SPLC was a chief funder, if not the chief funder, of racist, neo-Nazi, and white supremacist groups, leads to the inevitable question: why would an organization that is supposedly dedicated to fighting racism given even a single cent to racist groups? And the answer is as ugly as it is revealing of the true mission of the SPLC: the organization gained a great deal of money, as well as political power and influence, by claiming to fight racism. That required that there be some racism to fight. Since there wasn’t enough of the genuine article in America, the SPLC had to gin some up to keep the donations coming in and the meetings with congressmen and senators on schedule.

And so the SPLC became that which it professed to hate and combat, and a major funder of the groups it begged for donations from unsuspecting leftists in order to fight. While it wasn’t pulling off that particular scam, it added another: it massively expanded its “hate group” listings to include patriotic Americans who simply dissented from the left’s agenda. Opponents of unvetted mass migration, the left’s insane gender fantasies, and jihad violence and Sharia oppression suddenly found themselves lumped in with the KKK and the Aryan Nations. And the group that the establishment media touted as the world’s foremost expert on “hate groups” was doing the lumping.

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It worked, too. The popular X account “Insurrection Barbie” noted Tuesday that the “SPLC’s hate map got hardwired into corporate America. Amazon’s AmazonSmile program used SPLC lists to exclude charities. PayPal, GoFundMe, Patreon, Airbnb, Eventbrite, Mastercard, Visa many used SPLC classifications to deplatform people and organizations. Bezos later admitted to Congress that Amazon’s reliance on SPLC was ‘an imperfect system’ and that he’d ‘like a better source.’”

He never got one. And it was true. Because of the SPLC, the establishment media (and many lily-livered "conservatives") shunned me, and I was banned from AmazonSmile, PayPal, GoFundMe, and Mastercard, as well as Patreon, Zelle, and numerous other services. Some of these bans, notably the ones on PayPal and Patreon, were later reversed after the corporations in question heard from my attorneys. The others are still in place. Just a few days ago, I gave a speech to a group; the organizer told me afterward that he had sent me payment through Zelle. I had to tell him I was banned from Zelle and ask him kindly to pay another way.

This is because the SPLC lists me as a “hate group leader,” a designation that has been and in many ways still is the kiss of death, and from which there is no appeal. The SPLC allows no discussion from its victims; one cannot travel down to Alabama to its opulent headquarters and state one’s case. The SPLC is not interested in objectivity; it is interested in defaming and destroying those who oppose the far-left’s agenda. And of course, I am by no means the only victim of this operation.

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Yet there is another striking aspect of the recent revelations about the SPLC secretly funding “right-wing extremist” groups and providing a bogus foundation for the Biden regime’s ridiculous claim that “white supremacists” constituted the biggest terror threat the nation faced. And that is that neither I nor others that the SPLC included on its spurious and defamatory “hate list” for years ever received a penny. The payouts were apparently reserved for the real hate groups, not for the patriotic groups the SPLC was trying to destroy by including them on its list.

Related: Another Betrayal? Trump-Appointed Judge Hands Leftist Attack Dog SPLC a Victory

And that in itself shows that they knew their list was a lot of nonsense. They paid the real “extremists” so as to magnify them, in order to make their lists seem genuine. In contrast, they knew not to spotlight or slip secret money to the people they falsely tarred as “extremists.” They knew that calling us “hate groups” wouldn’t fly to anyone who was informed about our stances and activities. They knew that amplifying the voices of reasonable groups that they were calling “hate groups” would only make the SPLC itself look bad.

All right, SPLC. Now we all know the evil game you’ve been playing. I’ll await your check, not to fund “hate group” activity, but as partial compensation for the damage you’ve done to my reputation over the years. And yes, of course I know no check will be forthcoming. Your influence has crested and you’re on your way out, but the evil you have done will live on after you. And that no doubt gives you immense satisfaction.

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