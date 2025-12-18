‘Sioux Falls Man’ Is Arrested, and There’s Something Weird About the News Coverage

How bad is the establishment media? How much does it present propaganda disguised as news? How low will it stoop? Here’s a case study.

A “Sioux Falls man” was arrested on Tuesday. It seems that this particular Sioux Falls man was minding his own business, not bothering anybody, livestreaming on Facebook, when he suddenly decided to let the world know that all was not right in the world of Sioux Falls Man. He announced, right on his Facebook livestream, that he was planning to burn a building down. He also brandished a gun and a knife.

Having thus advertised his intentions to the world, Sioux Falls man was arrested, and the local media covered the story. Yet the way that one Sioux Falls “news” outlet presented the facts has implications that go far beyond Sioux Falls and the story of one local boy who went bad.

KELO Newstalk 1320AM 107.9FM is reputedly a conservative outlet, but it initially ran a photo with its story about this Sioux Falls man that was more interesting than the story itself — not for what the photo depicted, but for its implications. Along with the headline “Sioux Falls man is charged with making a terrorist threat” and the details of the story, KELO ran a photo of a man being arrested. His hands are cuffed behind his back, he’s hanging his head in shame, and a police officer is standing behind him, presumably just about to get him into the back of the waiting patrol car, which is also pictured.

You’d reasonably expect, or even assume, that this was a photo of the Sioux Falls man who was livestreaming and announced his plans to commit an act of arson. Yet not only was it not a photo of the perp, but it was a photo that showed someone who was about as different from the perp as it would be possible to get.

In the KELO photo, the arrestee is white. He looks like a fairly average American guy, and could very easily be someone who grew up in Sioux Falls. The reader is given the impression that maybe this is a guy who lost his job, and hasn’t been able to find another one, or had a bad breakup, or experienced something that pushed him over the edge and led him to make threats to burn down a building.

The popular X user End Wokeness pointed out that the real Sioux Falls man who issued this arson threat was not the man in KELO’s photo. Instead, he was a black man named Mohamed Mansarry. Likely because of all the attention KELO received from their false photo (End Wokeness has 3.9 million followers on X), it has taken down the story that it initially circulated with the misleading photo; now all there is at that link is a Page Not Found notice.

The story that KELO now has up carries Mohamed Mansarry. But what was going on with that other photo? One X user offered the most likely explanation: “The media operates as a laundering service for the regime’s persistent failures. This visual deception in Sioux Falls is a blatant example of narrative control. KELO News substitutes a stock photo of a white man for Mohamed Mansarry to preserve a hollow multicultural illusion. This is a calculated attempt to sanitize demographic reality. You liberal sycophants swallow this visual poison because you fear the truth more than the fire Mansarry threatened to start. The press functions as the propaganda wing of a crumbling state that relies on your blindness to survive.”

That’s about the size of it. The CEO of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, Daniel Greenfield, adds some significant details, asking: “How did Mohamed Mansarry come to be a ‘Sioux Falls’ name? Sioux Falls has been a target for ‘refugee resettlement’ by Lutheran Social Services who have done more damage to America than a decade’s worth of natural disasters. Mohamed’s last name suggests that he’s probably from Sierra Leone. Refugee resettlement is how Sierra Leone ends up in Sioux Falls.”

The establishment media doesn’t want anyone getting the crazy idea that maybe inundating the nation with “refugees,” and particularly with “refugees” who adhere to a belief system that teaches its adherents that unbelievers are “the most vile of created beings” (Qur’an 98:6), was a bad idea. And so it resorts to cheap trickery such as what we saw in KELO’s initial coverage of this story. Just think about all those decades when there was no internet, and no one calling out the establishment media for doing on a large scale just what it did here on a small scale. No wonder the country is full of so many leftists.

