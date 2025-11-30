The Story of the Dem Who Texted with Epstein During Hearing Just Got a Lot More Sordid

Delegate Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting member of Congress from the Virgin Islands, shot to fame several weeks ago, when it came to light that during a Congressional hearing in Feb. 2019, she was exchanging texts with none other than Jeffrey Epstein, and even asking him for direction about how to conduct her questioning of Trump's executive assistant, Rhona Graff. To be taking advice from Jeffrey Epstein would be sordid enough for a lifetime, but Plaskett’s story has just gotten a good deal odder and sleazier than that.

The Daily Wire reported Sunday, with a matter-of-factness that is positively breathtaking under the circumstances, that Plaskett “had ‘private nude images’ of her stolen by her own ex-staffers, who used them to attempt to sabotage her re-election campaign. The husband of one of the culprits was, like Epstein, later found dead.” With all that going on, what’s a little texting with Jeffrey Epstein?

It all started, apparently, innocently enough back in March 2016, when Plaskett’s iPhone wasn’t working properly, and she asked one of her staffers, a certain Juan R. McCullum, to repair it. While he had possession of the respected delegate’s phone, McCullum availed himself of the opportunity to see what she was up to in her off hours, and he struck paydirt: “After snooping around,” says the Daily Wire, “McCullum found nude images and videos, including one of her husband naked and wearing makeup while their young child was in the room.” Oh, dear.

The existence of the images is not in doubt. Court papers in the cyberstalking case against McCullum state that “Delegate S.P.'s [that’s Stacey Plaskett, of course] iPhone contained private nude images and videos of both Delegate S.P. and Delegate S.P.'s husband, J.B.S. (collectively, in whole or in part, ‘the Nude Images and Videos’).” As you might expect, Plaskett did not at any point give McCullum “permission or consent to take, copy, or distribute any information on her iPhone, including the Nude Images and Videos.”

Nevertheless, the dastardly McCullum “created a Hotmail email account using the fictitious name ‘Susan Ricenville’" and used it to send “at least eleven email messages to multiple persons, including politicians, members of the media, and other persons” whom Plaskett knew. In at least ten of these emails, McCullum attached one or more of the salacious photos he had purloined from Plaskett’s phone.

The Daily Wire explains that police discovered that McCullum “had communicated with another former Plaskett staffer, Dorene Browne-Louis, who had gone on to work for the Department of Homeland Security.” For some unexplained reason, McCullum had grown disgruntled with Plaskett, and wrote to Browne-Louis: “Somebody will pay for how we were treated.” That would certainly explain why he worked so assiduously at distributing the nude photos.

Browne-Louis, meanwhile, seems to have an axe to grind against Plaskett as well, as she was happy to cover to for McCullum. Browne-Louis “made numerous false and misleading statements about her knowledge of McCullum’s activities,” and even claimed that she “did not know that McCullum wanted to seek revenge against Delegate S.P.”

Plaskett noted plaintively in her victim statement (you’d think that every Democrat would have one of those) that “our family’s privacy was invaded, pillaged and we were basically raped by Juan McCullum and Dorene Browne-Louis… Why, because I was mean? I demanded a lot, I demand most of myself.” She invoked (you guessed it) the race card, writing: “I’m so grateful for all the people at home who rallied around me. The women who saw it for what it was. Bringing a black woman down. McCullum you’re like some creep who rips a woman’s clothes off in public, like the slave seller ripping a black woman’s clothes off.”

Plaskett added a statement that was intended to be exculpatory, but only ended up making matters worse: “Then you went further. They tried to first emasculate my husband. Say he was not a man, because there was a picture of him with makeup. Makeup it was obvious he was not happy to be wearing. That he lost in a bet. The worst was that they tried to put in the public that my husband and I allowed our daughter who was around 4-5 at the time of the picture in some perverted unnatural situation. For that reason, I want to physically destroy the two of them.”

Physically destroy them? Adding fuel to this particular fire in his own victim statement, Plaskett’s husband, Jonathan Buckney-Small, wrote that he unexpectedly encountered McCullum, “NEVER had I felt the pulse the beat the flow my blood asking me to take matters in my own hands that night when you couldn’t look me in the eye. It was then it was clear I had a decision I had to make do I go to jail to make myself feel better or do I let time take you do [sic] jail.”

The Daily Wire notes that “in August 2016, a month after the photos and video were published, Browne-Louis’s husband, Gregory Benson Louis, was shot and killed outside the firehouse where he worked.”

No doubt it was just a tragic coincidence. Given the increasingly open bloodlust of the left, however, it is at very least disquieting.

