They Just Can’t Help Themselves: Another Deranged Leftist Wants A Patriotic Official Dead

It’s all out in the open now: leftists hate patriots and want them dead. With a handful of exceptions (John Fetterman), and contrary to their pious rhetoric about “our democracy,” they don’t really believe in the free exchange of ideas at all, or in the possibility that someone might hold an opinion different from their own without thereby becoming the devil in human form. They want their opponents silenced. They want their opponents driven from the public square. And yes, they want their opponents dead.

Advertisement

Hyperbole? By no means. Consider, by way of example, the case of Jay Jones, the incoming attorney general of Virginia. In the heat of his campaign for that office, Jones was revealed to have written that he wished a House Republican colleague would get “two bullets to the head,” and that the same colleague’s wife would watch their child die in her arms, for “only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

That wasn’t even the worst of it. The worst of it was that Jones’ Democrat comrades didn’t mind any of this. For them, to talk about it at all was just more Republican dirty tricks. Instead of repudiating him and withdrawing their endorsement of his candidacy, Virginia Democrats lined up to reaffirm their support for Jones, and he won a comfortable victory over his Republican voters.

If a man of that caliber can coast into the Virginia attorney general job, it should come as no surprise anymore whenever a leftist wishes a bloody and painful death upon those whom he fears and hates, and leftists all over the country are happy to oblige. Another leftist has been venting his bloodlust against a patriot in the unexpected setting of the Marlboro Township School Board in Marlboro, New Jersey.

On that board is Aditi Gandhi, whose husband Mitesh is a far-left ideologue, and Danielle Bellomo, who is a Trump-supporting patriot. Like Jay Jones, Mitesh Gandhi has vented his spleen in text messages that have now come to light. The New York Post reported Saturday that Mitesh Gandhi wrote of his wife’s MAGA colleague: “I swear she can’t die soon enough... I’m gonna slaughter her now.” In another message, Gandhi doubled down on the apparent boast that he himself was going to do away with Bellomo, claiming that he was “already working on a few things.”

Advertisement

In another message, Mitesh Gandhi wrote of Bellomo: “Need this b**ch to crack.” He referred to Bellomo as “a lying c**t” and “a fn bats**t c**t.” He added: “About to really f her life up now lol.” On other occasions, however, Gandhi appeared to back off from his boast that he would murder Bellomo himself, writing: “Mission is to just let her die by herself lol” and “we pivot to making her life miserable in other ways.”

Gandhi wasn’t alone in his hatred for Danielle Bellomo. The Post notes that “Gandhi was previously accused of taking part in the ‘This B**ch Needs to Die’ group chat with the Marlboro board of ed vice president Chad Hyett, former board candidates Scott Semaya and Nirav Kadakia, and former public school teacher Lenny Thor.” None of these stalwart leftist public servants seem to have had a problem with the group chat’s name, or with what was said there.

Mitesh Gandhi sent the worst messages, however, to a Marlboro father, David Pucciarelli, who at first dismissed them: “I just thought it was gossip, entertainment in my town.” He recalled, however, that Gandhi appeared obsessed with Bellomo: “I didn’t know who Danielle was. I just let him keep talking. … He brought her up all the time. I wish I could go back in time and never respond to it.”

Related: Dem Congressional Candidate Hates Nashville With a Passion, Wants to Represent It In Congress

That may be, but Pucciarelli notified Danielle Bellomo of the texts before Mitesh Gandhi had done any actual harm to her or her family. “The messages,” the Post reported, “were read aloud in Monmouth County Superior Court Thursday by the judge as Bellomo, 38, sought to extend a protective order against Gandhi.” The protective order was indeed extended to January, and judging from the fiendish hatred of Gandhi’s messages, probably needs to be extended beyond that point as well.

Advertisement

“We wanted to get through this,” Bellomo explained, “for the protection of my family.” That’s good and necessary, but New Jersey authorities don’t plan to press charges, which is bad enough. Even worse is the fact that Bellomo is not alone: every patriot is a potential target. Whatever happens to Mitesh Gandhi, other leftists are going to indulge in the same violent and bloody fantasies before too long. And some leftists are going to act upon them. It’s what they do. It’s who they are.

The left hates you. You won't get the truth about that from the leftist establishment media. That's why you need to become a PJ Media VIP member today—get all the content and none of the ads. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.