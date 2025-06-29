Joy Reid Outdoes the Leftists Who Like to Call Trump Hitler

One of the reasons why the political divisions in the U.S. today are so wide and deep is because of the hysterical rhetoric coming from leftists who think calling President Donald Trump the new Hitler passes for incisive analysis of the contemporary scene. We have seen again and again that Trump has leftists in a state of eye-popping, screaming hysteria not because of anything he has really done, but because they believe that the monstrous caricature the left presents of him is actually real.

The latest example of this comes from deposed (and, of course, bitterly resentful) MSNBC host Joy Reid, who went on an extended rant Tuesday targeting Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as Trump. It was an extension of her 2019 claim that Trump was the focus of a “racial and religious cult of personality” and that white evangelical Christians took Orange Man Bad to be the “chosen one of God,” but this time Reid zeroed in on Rubio and sailed far beyond her earlier charges and directly into straight-up lunatic territory.

The Daily Caller reported Thursday that Reid, in a conversation with military poseur Malcolm Nance, went ballistic on Rubio, saying: “Marco Rubio believes in nothing. He’s been a Catholic, he’s been a Mormon, he’s been an Evangelical — he’s whatever religion works for him in the moment. And he’s also whatever ideology works for him in the moment.” Leftists, you see, never change their minds or evolve in their thinking, because they believe that they have already grasped the pure, crystalline truth, and thus to deviate from the leftist line in any way would be to depart from the circle of the anointed and to return to the darkness of the unenlightened.

That’s the real cultish mindset, but Reid professed to find that mindset in Rubio’s intellectual odyssey and lack of hesitation to change his views when he saw that his previous position was wrong or inadequate. Reid complained: “He’s been a Bush-style Republican, he’s been a supposed Tea Partier, which is the opposite of a Bush-style Republican. He’s been for Ukraine, doesn’t give a crap about Ukraine. He’s been hard on Russia, he doesn’t care if Russia is dominating the Earth. He doesn’t believe in anything.” How Reid knows what Rubio really cares about and what he doesn’t, she didn’t bother to explain.

Rubio’s worst sin, of course, was that he changed his view of the focus of evil in the modern world, Donald J. Trump. She continued her rant by claiming that Rubio “thought Donald Trump was a small-penis weakling, and now he thinks Donald Trump is God. Marco Rubio believes in nothing. But he doesn’t even have the intellectual heft of a Ted Cruz — who’s barely got any. He’s got less. So he couldn’t even be president. And I have always said this man will never be president because he doesn’t believe in anything. Neither does Trump, but at least Trump has the talent of performance. He doesn’t even have that.”

Okay, so a person who supposedly doesn’t believe in anything can’t be president as a consequence of that nihilism, but Trump likewise doesn’t believe in anything, and yet is president. Welcome to the clouded mind of Joy Reid.

Reid then claimed that Rubio was hoping to inherit the MAGA mantle: “Marco Rubio is doing what he’s doing now because in his mind, he thinks that somehow he can inherit the cult of Donald Trump. That when Trump is aged out and when the devil takes him home, when he goes back below earth, from whence he came, when his soul — when the man — when the creature to which he has sold his soul takes him — he thinks that he will inherit that cult … they all think it. They think they can inherit the cult.”

Flying headlong into crazyville, Reid then likened Trump to Jim Jones: “What they don’t understand is that when Jim Jones was gone, there was no other Jim Jones. There was only one Jim Jones. And when he killed all those people in the forests of Guyana, even his son could not become the next Jim Jones. Because cults are sui generis. They worship one person — not even God — they worship one god. And these people are a monotheistic cult. And the mono — the god — is named Donald Trump.” Uh-huh. And so does Reid think that Trump is going to force all of his followers to drink poisoned Kool-Aid? Coming from her, it wouldn’t be a surprise in the least.

The Daily Caller notes laconically that MSNBC “canceled Reid’s primetime program, ‘The ReidOut,’ in February. She has a reputation for being obsessed with race and spewing far-left talking points.” Oh, and unhinged, unbridled lunacy.

