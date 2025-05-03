New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Has an Innovative New Campaign Theme: Impeach Trump

They can’t beat him at the ballot box, at least in the old-fashioned way of actually getting more people to vote for their candidate instead. They can’t beat him in the polls, unless they manipulate the data until it screams for mercy. And so now it is clear: just as the Democrats are out of ideas in trying to appeal to the American people, doubling down on their noxious mixture of socialism, authoritarianism, and gender fantasy and delusion, so also they’re out of ideas in dealing with Trump. Another Democrat in the House of Representatives has now signaled that in this also, the Dems are planning to fall back on their same old tired playbook, and impeach Trump yet again.

The New York Post reported Friday that Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Monomania), who has been a member of the House of Representatives since Jan. 2019 and yet never managed to do a single thing to make herself prominent or memorable, has started pushing for a third impeachment of Trump as part of her bid to become governor of New Jersey.

Yes, that’s right: instead of talking about issues that actually relate to the purview and powers of the governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill is trying to win that office by running on the platform of Orange Man Bad. It’s no surprise, in light of this, that the New York Post Editorial Board said in late March that “New Jersey stands an excellent chance of electing a Republican governor this year, and so potentially breaking from its long, slow decline.”

Decades of Democrat misrule have left the Garden State in disarray: “Though solidly blue for years, the Garden State has shifted red of late in response to hapless Democratic misrule under Gov. Phil Murphy and the alliance of machine and far-left Dems who dominate the legislature.” Yet instead of talking about cleaning up corruption, Sherrill is promising to serve up more of the same: “at best,” the Post said, she is offering “the same old, same old and at worst policies that will dig Jersey even deeper into its big-government hole.”

And now Sherill is compounding that by trying to make a third Trump impeachment a New Jersey campaign issue: “I think you have to test yourself,” she said at a recent campaign stop. “I think it’s not enough to take on one tough fight. I think there’s a lot of tough fights going on. When I impeached the president the first time — who knew I would ever be saying–”

At that point someone in the crowd shouted out: “Do it again!” That was just what Sherrill wanted to hear. She responded: “Yeah, exactly. We’ll see. Maybe we’ll go for the trifecta. But when I impeached him the first time, I thought I would probably lose my seat after that because of my district.”

Note the narcissism. Sherill said not once, but twice, that she impeached Trump, as if the impeachments had been a matter of one plucky Democrat congresswoman against the mighty Trump’s massive fascist machine. For all the attention she pays to them, Sherrill’s Democrat comrades might not have been there at all, and with that kind of self-centeredness, it’s easy to surmise why she has decided that now is a perfect time to get out of the House and find another job.

Sherrill’s call for a third Trump impeachment comes just as her fellow Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Love Them Gangbangers) filed articles of impeachment against the president for not working to bring a wife-beating gang member back to the U.S. That looks to be another winning approach for the Democrats, who don’t seem to have realized even for a nanosecond that the American people are fed up with their persecution of Trump on the flimsiest of pretexts, and want to see real policy alternatives for them.

Sherrill certainly doesn’t have any new policy ideas, and has no incentive to develop any, for in recent polls, she is leading a crowded field for the Democrat nomination to be governor of New Jersey. If she ends up winning, Democrats nationwide will only be reinforced in their idea that what their constituents really want is more Trump-hate.

In fact, whether Sherrill wins or loses, Democrats can be counted upon to bring us much, much more of that.

