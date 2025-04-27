Brace Yourself: New Trump Scandal Could be the Biggest of Them All!

Trump wore a blue suit, and this is very, very bad. If you take your cues from the establishment media, you should be outraged.

The evil man wore the evil suit at the pope’s funeral, where the Vatican’s dress code “requires men to wear a dark suit with a long black tie.” Trump wore a blue suit with a blue tie. The Vatican didn’t complain, and even the New York Times admitted Saturday that Trump’s attire “did not grossly violate the dress code for the event.”

Nonetheless, the outrage mill went into high gear over the weekend. Fortune ran a story entitled “The Vatican asked Pope Francis funeral attendees to wear all black. Trump wore a blue suit.” The Independent went with “Trump accused of Pope Francis funeral faux pas after ‘breaking dress code’ then leaving early.” The Wrap: “Donald Trump Roundly Criticized for Wearing Blue Suit to Pope Francis’ Funeral.” Despite its fifth-paragraph admission that Trump’s suit was within the bounds of acceptable attire, the New York Times still thought it worthy of a story: “Trump’s Blue Suit at Pope’s Funeral Draws Attention.”

Man, Trump was wearing one bad suit! Yet establishment media rules on suits are often complicated. Sometimes suits are innocuous. For years, media propagandists liked to spread the claim that Obama’s tan suit was the “only scandal” of his interminable and catastrophic presidency. The implication was that those stupid Republicans were so partisan, so racist, so unfair and so mean-spirited, but had so little for which they could actually criticize Obama, that they tried to stir up a controversy over his poor fashion sense. (Actually, he looked quite natty in the tan suit.)

But suits aren’t always symbols of mountains being made out of molehills. Sometimes they’re actual mountains being made out of molehills. The same leftist media that laughed at patriots over their alleged consternation at Obama’s tan suit is enraged beyond measure over Trump’s blue suit. Yet there are a few facts that are inconvenient for the Trump-is-an-insensitive-clod-who-wore-a-blue-suit-to-the-pope’s-funeral narrative.

One is that Fortune, the New York Times and other outlets who ran with the evil blue suit narrative included photos with their stories that gave the impression that Trump was the only guy at the funeral who had been insensitive enough to wear a blue suit. These photos, however, were carefully cropped so that readers could not see that many, many other men at the funeral were wearing blue suits, including Prince William and Old Joe Biden. Volodymyr Zelensky was dressed once again as if Vladimir Putin might appear from behind a hedge at any minute, Kalashnikov blazing, and the plucky Ukrainian president would have to spring into combat mode.

Not The Bee ran a larger photo of the crowd and noted: “It really is about 40% of this picture who is wearing a blue suit.” Another observer pointed out that “@FortuneMagazine not only cropped but then digitally altered the blue suits of people around Trump to make them look black.”

And so now we have the left’s fantasy about Obama come to life. The establishment media has very little for which it can attack Trump now, unless it wants to hang itself even more than it already has with the American people by pushing once again for men in women’s sports, the sexualization and mutilation of children, and the rest of the left’s insane agenda. And so it is trying to create a scandal out of nothing by attempting to make something out of his blue suit at the pope’s funeral.

This ridiculous furor is also a continuation of one of the media’s favorite attack angles against Trump: that is the sort of insensitive boor who demands two scoops of ice cream while everyone else gets only one, and who has no patience for the ritual feeding of carp in Japan, and so dumps the whole box of fish food into the pond at once. That last one was so egregiously false that even PolitiFact, a bogus “fact-checker” designed to reinforce the leftist narrative by giving it the appearance of objective validation, had to admit that it was false.

This time, the retraction is baked into the lie itself, as you can see from the Times’ admission that Trump’s suit was fine, even as it excoriated him for it. It’s a clever tactic. But the whole tempest in a clothes closet is yet another admission from the left that they really have nothing on this guy.