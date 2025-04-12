The Party’s Over: Trump Ends Temporary Protected Status for Thousands of Afghans

The Biden regime brought them over in staggering numbers in the wake of its catastrophically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in the late summer of 2021. But now the party is drawing to a close.

Fox News reported Saturday that the Department of Homeland Security “doesn’t plan to renew Afghans' Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which lasts six to 18 months and applies to people from countries that are war-torn or have a natural disaster or some other event that makes returning dangerous.” This will affect a massive number of people, but only a fraction of those Afghans who were brought over. Fox explains that “the U.S. military evacuated more than 82,000 Afghans from the country when the U.S. withdrew in 2021, and the Taliban took over," but the ending of Temporary Protected Status will affect only 14,000 of them.

This is a wise act that is in accord with Trump’s concern for the well-being of Americans. We already knew that many, if not most, of the Afghans whom Biden’s handlers brought into the country were an unknown quantity from a land where terrorism is common.

As far back as Sept. 2021, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that most of the Afghans who had been brought over here were not holders of Special Immigrant Visas (SIV), which were issued to people who helped the U.S. in Afghanistan. “Of the over 60,000 individuals who have been brought into the United States” at that time, Mayorkas said, “and I will give you approximate figures and I will verify them, approximately 7 percent have been United States citizens. Approximately 6 percent have been lawful permanent residents. Approximately 3 percent have been individuals who are in receipt of the Special Immigrant Visas.” Yes, just three percent.

So who were the people whom the Biden regime brought to this country? At least some of them were trouble. Breitbart reported back in April 2023 that among the “planeloads of unvetted Afghans” who were brought to the U.S. were “some who were known improvised explosive device (IED) emplacers.” Simone Ledeen, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East during the first Trump administration, testified to the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence: “Those first couple of planes that took off from Kabul airport were full of people who had not been vetted and subsequent vetting showed that actually, some of them were, you know, had emplaced IEDs and they appeared on our biometrics [database]. So, I have very grave concerns about this.”

Ledeen added in a written statement that “a Department of Defense whistleblower has alleged that 324 individuals evacuated from Afghanistan were allowed to enter the U.S. despite appearing on the Defense Department’s Biometrically Enabled Watchlist (BEWL).” You might think, well, now here we are nearly four years later, and nothing happened, so these people turned out to be harmless, right? Wrong. Islamic jihadis can be exceedingly patient. And even aside from that, a number of the Afghan evacuees were almost immediately arrested in the U.S., some for offenses that weren’t considered crimes in Afghanistan.

This started almost as soon as the evacuees began arriving here. The Justice Department announced on Sept. 22, 2021, that two Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin had been charged with crimes. A federal grand jury charged Bahrullah Noori with “attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force.” Mohammad Haroon Imaad was charged with “assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her.” Two days after that, the Associated Press reported that “officials with Fort Bliss said a female soldier was assaulted by a group of Afghan refugees who are being housed at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.”

Then in Oct. 2021, in Missoula, Montana, an Afghan refugee named Zabihullah Muhmand was arrested for the rape of a local woman. In late Jan. 2022, an Afghan refugee named Mohammed Tariq was convicted of the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. The following month, another Afghan refugee, Matiullah Matie, who had been resettled in Wausau, Wisc., was arrested for sexual assault of one of the women who had welcomed him to the United States.

The sexual importuning of women who didn’t cover their heads, spousal abuse, and sexual abuse of children are all rampant in Afghanistan, and then brought here thanks to Old Joe Biden, as if we didn’t have enough sexual abuse of our own already. The Trump administration is now once again acting to restore sanity to immigration policy and keep Americans safe.

