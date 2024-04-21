Two Former High-Profile Trump Critics Now Admit It: His Foes are the Real Threat to Democracy

Yes, you’re right, it’s a republic, not a democracy, but this is no time to quibble. Two high-profile Trump critics, one of whom was even touted as the presidential candidate who could topple Bad Orange in 2020, have just shown that they realize that the real threat to this tottering republic is coming not from the man they once happily joined in on hating, but from his enemies

First it was the man whom Tucker Carlson indelibly dubbed the “Creepy Porn Lawyer.” Michael Avenatti, porn star Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer, is now doing time for a variety of crimes including theft and fraud. This has given him some time to think about the man whose indictment he called for back in 2018, and whom he thought he could defeat for the presidency in 2020. Avenatti has thought so much about the whole thing that he has done a 180 and completely changed his positions.

Now he is even willing to testify on Trump’s behalf. “The defense has contacted me,” Avenatti said Saturday from the minimum-security prison in Los Angeles where he is doing his time. “I’d be more than happy to testify, I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of year.”

Avenatti said that his change of heart had come about because he realized that the whole thing was a charade: “There’s no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they’re concerned that he may be reelected. If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think it’s just flat out wrong, and atrocious.” No doubt about it. The political persecution of Trump is so clear that even those who detest him and would never vote for him in a million years should be outraged about it. The fact that they are not is an indication of how much the American public square has already deteriorated.

Avenatti continued: “I’m really bothered by the fact that Trump, in my view, has been targeted. Four cases is just over the top and I think there’s a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House. Depending on what happens, this could constitute pouring jet fuel on his campaign.” Maybe. But just a few weeks ago, Avenatti also said of the Stormy Daniels case that he did so much to propel in years past: “You know, I think the case has a lot of problems. Now that does not —I don’t mean to suggest that that means that Trump will not be convicted because I think he will be convicted.”

Then there was former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said in 2022: “I don’t think he should be our nominee, the Republican Party nominee, and I think the Republicans have a big opportunity. It would be a big mistake to put him forward.” On Saturday, however, Barr said: “The Biden administration is in fact the greater threat to democracy. I think that they have a totalitarian temper. They have bought into the progressive movement. And they’re trying to squelch opposition and freedom of speech. It’s a heavy-handed bunch of thugs in my opinion, and that’s where the threat is.”

It is refreshing to see that said publicly. The Biden regime is pitching Old Joe to the American people as our last hope, the guardian of “our democracy” against a would-be dictator. It’s not just a lie; it’s an insulting lie, because it is the diametric opposite of what the truth really is. Yet establishment media propagandists have never challenged Biden’s handlers over this, and never will: Bill Barr saying it is likely as close as we will ever come to a public identification of the real threat.

Michael Avenatti summed it up: “I believe if you’re going bring a case against a sitting president or a former president, who tens of millions of people support, especially in today’s day and age with how divided we are, I think it needs to be a rock-solid, lock tight, nearly perfect prosecuted case. Because otherwise, you run a huge risk as to what it’s going mean for the country.” Yeah. The threat to the republic is coming not from Trump, but from Trump’s leftist persecutors.