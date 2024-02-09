Here We Go: GOP Lawmaker Calls for 25th Amendment to Be Invoked on Joe Biden

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) has said what everyone is thinking: Joe Biden is not fit to be president of the United States, and it’s time for him to call a lid for good and retire to his taxpayer-funded walled Delaware beach house, where he can rail intemperately at aides to his heart’s content. Whether Tenney’s call will be heeded, however, is quite another matter.

Fox News reported about Tenney’s statement Thursday evening, in the wake of Joe’s disastrous performance in the role of an angry old man yelling about his unimpaired competence while mixing up the presidents of Egypt and Mexico and boasting about his memory while forgetting the name of the place where he got the rosary he said he wears in memory of his late son, Beau. At least this time he didn’t tell us that Beau was killed in Iraq, as he has so many times in the past.

Tenney, according to Fox, “is calling for the Cabinet to ‘explore’ the use of the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove President Biden from office, following Special Counsel Robert Hur’s ‘alarming’ report.” This is about as likely as Donald Trump picking Nancy Pelosi as his running mate, but nevertheless, yes, if we had a sane and honest administration, this would already be in the works.

The 25th Amendment states:

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thus the entire process relies upon Kamala Harris and a number of the “principal officers of the executive departments” agreeing that Old Joe is in a perpetual sundown and needs to be put out to pasture. The problem is that all those people have been appointed by Old Joe, or the people who are running things in his name. They’re not going to turn against their principal patron, who is likely still railing, in full Captain Queeg style, about his peerless abilities.

Tenney, however, wasn’t just grandstanding. She even wrote a letter to the Biden regime’s Gestapo chief, Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling on him to turn on his master, the way Stalin’s chief enforcer, Lavrentiy Beria, turned on Uncle Joe in his last days. Tenney pointed out that “after concluding that President Biden knowingly and willfully removed, mishandled, and disclosed classified documents repeatedly over a period of decades, Mr. Hur nevertheless recommended that charges not be brought against him.” This was yet another manifestation of our two-tier “justice” system, but Tenney saw in it something even more ominous than that.

“Special Counsel's reasoning was alarming," she continued. "He recited numerous instances in which President Biden exhibited dramatically compromised mental faculties and concluded that a jury would be likely to perceive President Biden as a sympathetic and forgetful old man." She reminded Garland, the godfather of selective and politicized prosecution, that “selective prosecution is morally, ethically, and legally prohibited. We don't prosecute or decline to prosecute people based on their personalities, or on the public's anticipated perception of them. If Special Counsel finds that the evidence forms a reasonable basis to bring charges, he must do so."

Bringing the point home, she declared that the “Justice” Department could not “ethically bring charges against former President Trump because he has mental acuity and a forceful personality, and decline to bring charges against President Biden because of his cognitive decline."

What’s more, Tenney said that if Biden is really so cognitively impaired that he cannot stand trial, then he "most seemingly lacks the ability to execute his presidential responsibilities. So it is incumbent upon you to explore proceedings to remove the President pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution. President Biden needs to be charged, or he needs to be removed. There is no middle ground."

That is absolutely true, but he will almost certainly neither be charged nor removed, because Merrick Garland is a corrupt hack who has transformed his department into a weapon of partisan vengeance rather than one that carries out the administration of impartial justice. Biden is on his side, so Biden will skate. Nonetheless, what Tenney has said is true, and should be heeded.

Oh, and there was just one inaccuracy about the Special Counsel’s report, which called Biden a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”: Old Joe is neither sympathetic nor well-meaning.