Here’s What Happens When You Turn Over Your Educational System to Your Nation’s Enemies

The left’s “Long March Through the Institutions” began in the 1960s and has been wildly successful. Leftists took over the government bureaucracy, the establishment media, the entertainment industry, and above all, the educational system. A recent survey demonstrated one of the results of this.

According to a Wednesday report in the UK’s Daily Mail, the educational system in the United States has now deteriorated to the point that “one in five young Americans has a positive view of 9/11 mastermind and Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden.” This news comes “according to disturbing results of a DailyMail.com poll.” Well, yes, it is disturbing, but no one who has been paying attention can say that it is unexpected.

“The Long March Through the Institutions” was a conscious leftist effort to emulate the success of Mao Zedong in China, but without resorting to the force of arms. Mao began his Long March in 1934 in order to evade the nationalist forces that were endeavoring to end the Communist threat in China once and for all. The term “Long March,” however, came to be associated with his slow, steady, patient rise to power, culminating in the Communist takeover of mainland China in 1949.

In America over the last half-century and more, the Long March Through the Institutions was the same kind of slow, steady takeover. Communists, leftists, and their allies gradually gained control of America’s colleges and universities, its primary and secondary educational systems, its popular culture, and above all, its ever-growing federal bureaucracy. The anti-establishment rebels (that is, the smelly hippies) of the 1960s have become the establishment all over the world and are working hard now to consolidate their power and crush all dissent. Remember those old photos of a longhaired, bearded young Bill Clinton and Hillary in John Lennon glasses, looking like love children?

What those love children and their allies have accomplished is clear from the Daily Mail’s survey: “Three in 10 Gen Z voters believe the views of the anti-Semitic terrorist leader who slaughtered thousands of innocent people were a ‘force for good.'” What’s more, “another DailyMail.com poll in October found one in 10 voters under the age of 30 had a positive view of Hamas, despite the group's murderous attack on Israel that killed more than 1,300 men, women and children.” This explains the recent Osama bin Laden craze on TikTok. Hordes of witless millennials suddenly discovered the terror titan’s 2002 letter to America and professed to find wisdom in its whiny grievance-mongering and Jew-hatred.

But that was just the beginning. Now the same disaffected, diseducated, and rationality-challenged millennials are embracing not just Osama, but the whole hog, or if you prefer, the whole halal enchilada, and converting to Islam. High-profile “influencers” are driving much of this trend. First, there was former kickboxer and accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate, who converted to Islam precisely because it sanctifies brute force and intolerance, qualities that he confuses with strength and sees lacking in the woke, relativistic half-men and men who think they’re women of the contemporary left.

Following Tate into the Religion of Peace was the “Internet personality” Sneako, who is now doing his part to bring into the fold of Muhammad the legions of antisemites who have revealed themselves since Hamas’ Oct. 7 jihad massacre in Israel. On Nov. 21, the venomously anti-Israel propagandist Jackson Hinkle, who has described himself as an “American Conservative Marxist-Leninist” and has over two million followers on X, posted a video in which Sneako presents him with a biography of Muhammad, the prophet of Islam. Hinkle wrote, “Thanks @sneako for gifting me the biography of the Prophet Muhammad. It’s already a very eye-opening read.”

That it certainly is, although Sneako is unlikely to have given Hinkle a biography of Islam's prophet that would enlighten the anti-Israel advocate about Muhammad’s violence, cruelty, Jew-hatred, misogyny, and the like. Or maybe he did, as it could be that they both regard all those aspects of the Islamic prophet’s life (as it is depicted in early Islamic texts) as positives.

If Jackson Hinkle ultimately converts to Islam, he would be late to the party. The Daily Mail reported in mid-November that hatred of Israel and support for Hamas, so prevalent among leftists since Oct. 7, is now leading many millennials to embrace Islam, which they see as the “ultimate rebellion against the West.”

At least some of these young dupes will likely wake up at some point to how they’re being manipulated, but by then it could be too late. In any case, what is happening here was all too predictable. What did anyone expect would be the outcome of teaching young people to hate their own culture and heritage? This isn’t rocket science. The obvious result would be that a generation (or more) would grow up loving that nation’s enemies and hating its heroes. And here we are.