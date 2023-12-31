Number of Journalists Saying They’re Republicans Hits Record Low

The number of American journalists who say they’re Republican has, just like journalism itself, hit new lows. Now only 3.4% of journalists identify as members of the Grand Old Party, and longtime observers of the establishment media in this country will likely be surprised that the percentage is that high.

Advertisement

Fox News reported Saturday that the study, which Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications conducted based on a survey of 1,600 journalists, found that 36.4% said that they were Democrats. Fifty-one percent said that they were independents, which is in keeping with the impartiality and evenhandedness that journalists are supposed to bring to their work. It would have been illuminating, however, if the survey had dug deeper and asked the journalists questions about where they stood on various issues: the prosecution of Trump, the open border, abortion, and more. Then it would have been clear that the overwhelming majority of those “independents” are, like their counterparts who said they were Democrats, farther to the left than Stalin or Mao.

The study did, however, demonstrate a general move to the left among journalists that has been going on for decades now. “The first-of-its-kind study,” Fox noted, “which made its debut in 1971, has witnessed a dramatic shift in the percentages of Republican and Democratic journalists over the years.” Back in 1971, the first study “revealed that 35.5% of respondents said they were Democrats, 25.7% said they were Republicans and 32.5% said they were Independents.”

Those numbers were much less lopsided than today’s breakdown, but even then, it was tough for Republicans, and patriots in general, to get fair treatment in the media. As far back as 1962, Richard Nixon was complaining about the biased press coverage of his campaign for governor of California when he said, “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.” In 1971, journalist Edith Efron published a book entitled "The News Twisters," demonstrating that there had been serious media bias in its coverage of the 1968 presidential election. And the propaganda machine of the establishment media was just in its infancy then.

Advertisement

Now, decades later, no one bats an eye when Democratic Party operatives such as Jen Psaki, George Stephanopoulos, Donna Brazile, and a host of others go into the “news” business. It is taken for granted that every reporter for every major publication, every one, is a hard-left ideologue. And now the number of journalists who dare to admit that they’re Republicans has steadily gone down. In 1982, it fell to 18.8%. By 2013, it was 7%.

And now the 3.4% who still stand by the GOP must be operating under extremely deep cover, revealing their American flags and MAGA hats only to their closest and most trusted circle of family and friends, while outwardly adhering to the dreary protocol of “diversity,” Marxist agitprop, race resentment, enforced gender confusion, and all the rest. This is, of course, how life is not in a free society, but in a totalitarian state. One reveals one’s true sentiments only among those who can be trusted, all the while being painfully aware that even those who can be trusted cannot really be trusted, as they could all too easily have been turned, by threats or blackmail or bribes, into informants.

Related: Hitler Wasn't Available: New York Times Runs Article by Hamas Official

If the establishment media were what it claims to be, its demographics would reflect those of the larger population: “a November Gallup poll found that 29% consider themselves Democrats, 29% consider themselves Republicans, and 40% consider themselves independents.” Or even better, no one would know or care about the party affiliation of journalists at all, because they would scrupulously maintain the division between editorializing and reporting the facts.

Advertisement

The establishment media, however, has long since made it clear that it is not at all interested in reporting the facts. The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC and all the rest of them are just propaganda arms for the hard left, reflecting whatever view that the political elites want you to hold on any given issue. And so the low number of Republicans in the Syracuse University study is not what’s surprising. What’s surprising is that, amid all the propaganda and misinformation coming from today’s media outlets, there is even one patriotic journalist.

The fact that the mainstream media just pumps out far-left propaganda sludge all day makes PJ Media all the more important. Join up here and you'll get the pure light of truth! As if that weren't enough, through Jan. 1, 2024, 11:59 pm PT, you can get 60% OFF a VIP or VIP Gold membership using promo code MERRYCHRISTMAS. That's less than a dollar (and remember, those are Old Joe Biden's dollars, that is, just pennies in the old real money) a week for VIP Gold, which gets you access to ALL of the content on every Townhall Media site (PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy)!