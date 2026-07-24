Every 'Revolution of the Proletariat' Needs a Kerensky to Pave the Way for a Lenin

Before Vladimir Lenin took that fateful train from Zurich to Petrograd in 1918, courtesy of the Kaiser, who rightly believed Lenin's presence would destabilize Russia, there was Alexander Kerensky to keep his seat warm.

Advertisement

Kerensky was a "communist-lite" revolutionary, a socialist who opposed the Bolsheviks and the Czar. But he was weak, indecisive, and not very bright. For example, when an army under a right-wing general headed for Petrograd, where Lenin and the Bolsheviks had their headquarters, Kerensky feared a military coup to set up a right-wing dictatorship. He needed allies to prevent it, so he armed the Bolsheviks and the Red Guards. The communists said "thanks a lot" and proceeded to systematically take over the government.

It really looks like the Democrats are going to do the Republicans the favor of the century and nominate former vice president, 2024 presidential candidate, and mistress of the word salad, Kamala Harris, for president in 2028. It's a long way off, to be sure, but the Democrats admit they have a pretty thin bench. And after the Biden fiasco, nominating an octogenarian like Bernie Sanders isn't in the cards.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez might be a social media favorite, but the hard-eyed Democrats who run campaigns do not see her as a plausible candidate for high office (not many voters do either). California Gov. Gavin Newsom has looks and will probably challenge Harris, but he's still the second choice of most Democrats. An aggregation of polls from RealClearPolitics shows Harris ahead by 11 points.

Advertisement

Donors aren't particularly pleased at throwing away another $1.5 to $2 billion on a futile quest to elect the first woman president, but no one has the name recognition, the skeleton organization, or is as familiar with the voters as Harris. She's like a comfy pair of old shoes, too ratty to wear in public but too lived-in to throw away.

New York Post:

Ms. Harris checks the identity-politics boxes that may be as important as winning to Democratic primary voters: Their ticket must have a woman, and it can’t be all white. And after being vetted as a vice president and undergoing the trial-by-fire of the ’24 campaign, Ms. Harris isn’t likely to surprise voters with any extremist tattoos or sexual-assault allegations — things that can’t be taken for granted among Democrats nowadays. Then there’s the revenge motive: What better way to repudiate the Trump era and reverse the ’24 humiliation than by making the woman he defeated president? Democratic primary voters are still smarting from Mrs. Clinton’s drubbing in 2016: by 2028, the election of America’s first female president will have been postponed 12 long years, and feminists in the party aren’t willing to wait any longer.

This is almost certainly going to be the last election where the Democrats put up someone who is not an avowed socialist. The Dems have made too many blunders, committed too many unforced errors on race, gender, sex, and family issues to come back from. By 2036 at the latest, with the Boomers gone and Millennials in their dotage, the DSA will be the only alternative to Republicans.

Advertisement

Related: Police in Madison Cowed by Protester Who Interrupts Press Conference to Rant About 'Zionism'

"In fact, a Harris defeat in 2028 would be the perfect prelude to the socialist and anti-Zionist left’s takeover, discrediting the old guard for forfeiting the election to Mr. Trump’s successor," writes Daniel McCarthy. "Insider Democrats know Ms. Harris is a terrible candidate, but the party they built can’t tell her no — even if this is the last nomination they get to make before DSA takes over."

I think there are enough of the old lions who will fight to keep the DSA from executing a total takeover of the Democratic Party for another election cycle. By 2036, the Democrats will have been consumed, and the old lions kicked out of the party or died off.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.