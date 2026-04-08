Rep. Eric Swalwell Denies Accusations of Sexual Misconduct. Just Ask the Chinese Spy He Slept With.

California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell has a problem. He can't seem to keep it in his pants.

In December 2020, Swalwell was caught in a Chinese "honey pot" scandal where a close friend and confidant (with whom he was having sex with), Christine Fang, was actually a Chinese spy. Fang got very chummy with Swalwell after he was named to a coveted slot on the House Intelligence Committee. Even after the FBI sat him down and warned him that Fang was not the girl he thought she was, he continued seeing her.

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Either it was love, or she showed him one heckuva good time.

Last week, a former staffer in his congressional office, Cheyenne Hunt, blew up social media with accusations that Swalwell can't keep his hands off his young, female interns.

"You know, Eric Swalwell has slept with many of his interns and makes them all sign [non-disclosure agreements] so they don’t speak up, right? And when I was 19, he tried hitting on me and sliding into my DMs," the quote from Hunt read.

Hunt claims she has been contacted by several other women with similar stories.

"I am personally working with a group of women who want to come forward and share their stories. I am also aware of a much larger group that is also in this process that I am not personally working with," Hunt said.

Bhavik Lathia, a Democratic Party influencer, claims the allegations are real and more are on the way.

Hey, I just got off the phone with a trusted friend. This is real. Take it seriously. Eric Swallwell cannot be our nominee. There is going to be a lot more coming out soon.



I can’t say more right now, but stay tuned. https://t.co/UAoDnypcSO — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) April 6, 2026

"This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race," Micah Beasley, a spokesperson for Swalwell, told the New York Post.

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The allegations against the East Bay congressman — who is married and has three children — have largely been circulated on social media by a handful of influencers who have claimed that Swalwell engaged in inappropriate conduct with younger women connected to his office or campaign. A spokesperson for Swalwell’s campaign issued a statement earlier Tuesday using many of the same talking points the congressman himself told reporters later in the evening. Former congresswoman Katie Porter — one of Swalwell’s top Democratic rivals in the governor’s race — called attention to the “very troubling allegations” in an interview Tuesday on CNN. “With regard to Rep. Swalwell, I have seen allegations coming from women staffers,” Porter said. “They are very, very troubling allegations. It’s those women’s stories to tell when they are ready, and I hope they feel safe and supported if they choose to do so.”

Swalwell staffers circulated the story that the accusers were working with MAGA. That didn't sit well with Hunt.

Smearing survivors with claims that they "teamed up with MAGA" is morally repugnant. These women are brave and deserve to be heard. We are working with legal counsel and the investigative team of a highly reputable outlet to ensure that those stories are told the right way. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 7, 2026

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Swalwell was virtually tied with billionaire Tom Steyer for third place in the gubernatorial race, trailing two Republicans, including Steve Hilton, endorsed by Donald Trump, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. At this point, Swalwell is the most likely Democrat to emerge from the eight-candidate scrum the Democrats have made for themselves.

That may change, as the revelations about his sexual misconduct could be about to bury him.

Related: Democrats Playing With Fire by Embracing Hasan Piker

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