Trump Says He Wants a 'Real End' to Israel's War With Iran, Not a Ceasefire

Last night, Matt posted on Trump's early departure from the G-7 Summit in Canada. Some ill-informed world leaders, specifically French President Emanuel Macron, claimed Trump was leaving to stop the Israel-Iran war.

Macron told the press in Calgary that the United States had given assurances that “they will find a cease-fire, and since they can pressure Israel, things may change.”

Trump scoffed at that notion on Truth Social.

“Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong!” Trump said in his social media post. “He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”

Later, on the way back to Washington aboard Air Force One, Trump made it clear that Iran has run out of second chances. He told the traveling press, “A complete give-up, it’s possible,” referring to Iran's nuclear program. He added he wanted “not a ceasefire, a real end” to the conflict. “I’m not too much in a mood to negotiate.”

“I’m not looking for a ceasefire, we’re looking at better than a ceasefire,” he added.

Trump has been standing foursquare behind Israel in their campaign to destroy Iran's capability to build a nuclear bomb. Still, he has yet to commit the U.S. to a course of action that would directly involve America in the fight. U.S. military assets have been intercepting Iranian missiles and drones as they fly over Jordanian and other Middle Eastern countries' airspace. Beyond that, there has been little to indicate that the U.S. would take a hand in Israel's plan to destroy Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Is that about to change?

Israel claims to have done significant damage to uranium enrichment production at the Natanz facility. Indeed, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that the centrifuges at Natanz were "severely damaged if not destroyed altogether" following an Israeli strike on Friday.

Israel was not able to directly target the rooms containing the centrifuges since they're more than 200 feet underground. However, by targeting the exposed power grid of the plant and cutting power to the machines, the IAEA states that "the loss of power to the cascade hall may have damaged the centrifuges there."

This is great news for the Israelis, but it's a job only half done. Israel's number one target is the huge nuclear enrichment complex at Fordow. Most of the key components of the complex are inside a mountain, and Israel does not have the necessary ordinance to penetrate the mountain and destroy the facilities.

The machines are located about 300 feet underground, and the only ordinance in the world that can reach them is the American-made, 30,000-lb. GBU-57A/B MOP (Massive Ordinance Penetrator). The only plane that can deliver the GBU-57A/B is the B2 Spirit. If Fordow is going to be successfully attacked, the United States is going to have to do it.

Is this why Trump left the summit early? Is this what Trump meant when he said that he wants a "real end" to the Iranian nuclear program?

Politico:

Trump planned to convene his advisers in the Situation Room early Tuesday, he said, and confirmed that he has considered dispatching Vice President JD Vance and Steve Witkoff, his Middle East envoy, to meet with Iranian officials. He also continued to criticize Iran for failing to negotiate a nuclear deal in time to stave off the Israeli attack. “I hope their program’s going to be wiped out,” he said. “They should’ve done the deal. Their cities have been blown to pieces and they’ve lost a lot of people.” As for why he opted to cut short his trip to the G7 summit, Trump said he preferred “being on the scene” as the U.S. monitors the escalating conflict and that he had already accomplished what he set out to do at the gathering of world economic powers.

Related: Operation Rising Lion: The Mullahs Are Out of Cards — Except One

There are two major factions in the administration with two different minds about the Israel-Iran war. The MAGA, or "restrainer" faction, doesn't want any U.S. involvement in the war, believing (not without cause) that if the U.S. gets involved, it could turn into another "forever war." The other faction of more establishment advisors wants to give Israel a hand in destroying Iran's nuclear program. There are good arguments on both sides, and Trump has, at times, appeared torn between staying clear of the fight and supporting Israel.

We'll probably find out where Trump will come down in the next couple of days.

