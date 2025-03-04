Female Runners Protest Against a Trans Competitor by Dropping Out of a Championship Race

Numerous female runners refused to compete against a male who ran as a transgender female in last weekend’s USA Track and Field (USATF) Open Masters Championships.

The Daily Wire reports that Camden Schreiner, now known as "Sadie," took first place in the women's 400-meter dash after two other competitors — 17-year-old Anna Vidolova and 16-year-old Amaris Hiatt — refused to compete against a male.

Schreiner also took first place in the women’s 200-meter race, competing against girls as young as 14. In that race, Vidolova again chose not to run, along with three other teenagers.

Many female-only sports advocates believe that girls refusing to compete against males is the best way to fight this insanity. After another protest a year ago where several young female athletes refused to compete against men, a former NCAA champion swimmer and one of the leading advocates for females only in women's sports said she was proud of the girls.

"I could not be more proud of these girls," Riley Gaines told Sandra Smith. "Again, 13, 14 years old, they’re in middle school yet they’re the ones who are forced to be the adults in the room to advocate for their own rights to quality opportunity, safety and privacy which were once ensured by Title IX, but now, of course, are under threat."

Indeed, even with Donald Trump's executive order banning men from women's sports, it's unclear how far that ban can be taken.

Trump is basing his order on a reinterpretation of Title IX. Joe Biden interpreted the rule in a vastly different way than Trump.

“To take care of trans women and girls, the Biden administration sought to interpret the sports exception in a sex-blind way — we won’t look at your sex, just your gender identity,” said Doriane Coleman, a Duke University law professor.

The Trump administration has ordered the Department of Education to investigate any complaints against trans men competing against girls. The courts will also weigh in on the issue. The best approach would be for Congress to pass a law banning men from competing with women. The House passed such a bill, but, as my colleague Stephen Kruiser reported, the Senate defeated the measure.

The brave girls who stood on principle rather than do something they've dedicated their lives to is a true act of courage. I don't care how many hormone blockers "Sadie" Schreiner took. Anyone looking at Schreiner's body can see the muscle development. And the powerful quads Schreiner sports are easily identifiable as male.

We're not going to be able to depend on sanity returning to this issue. It appears that biology is going to have to be enforced by a government edict. Unless the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passes before a Democrat wins the presidency, we'll have to go through this nonsense all over again.

