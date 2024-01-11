Sanctuary Cities Not Living Up to Their Name

Sanctuary cities aren't doing much bragging these days about their superior morality as compared to the rest of the U.S. In fact, the cities have been exposed as bastions of hypocrisy where not only are migrants ill-treated, but residents are being displaced to make room for the newcomers because of poor planning and incompetent management.

New York City is forcing some students into remote learning situations because their schools are being turned into migrant shelters. City officials did not move quickly enough to find shelter for migrants in the winter, and the resulting SNAFUs forced students to return to COVID-era remote learning while the migrants took over some schools.

The migrants in New York were sleeping in a tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn when the temperature dipped below freezing. City officials had little choice but to move them inside somewhere.

Fox News:

Multiple reports say Adams told reporters in Albany that it was being done out of an "overabundance of caution." "We want to make sure people are safe," he said. But they were moved to James Madison High School, which confirmed it was being used as a "temporary overnight respite center" and would be closed as a result on Wednesday -- with students being forced to "pivot" to remote learning as a result. The move sparked outrage from politicians and parents, including Stefanik. "It is outrageous that Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul are displacing New York students to accommodate nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants at a local New York public high school, a direct result of Joe Biden and the Democrats' failed Far Left sanctuary state policies which is destroying the great state of New York," Stefanik said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "This madness needs to end."

How's that Sanctuary City thing workin' out for ya, guys?

Meanwhile, another proud Sanctuary City, Chicago, is doing an extraordinarily poor job of keeping the new arrivals warm and fed.

“If you’re not given food, you go to extreme measures. You look for food in the trash," Robinson Mendez, 30, from Venezuela, told the Chicago Tribune.

Welcome to America, chumps. Did you really believe that crap about "sanctuary cities?"

About 300 of the migrants are being sheltered every night in city buses. That just won't do, say humanitarian "experts" whose job it is to tell us how inhumane we are.

Chicago Tribune:

Elliott Young, a professor at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, who specializes in transnational migration, refugees and asylum-seeking populations said he is unsure that warming buses qualify as viable shelter spaces as defined by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. “Though being in warming buses is better than being out on the street, it is incumbent on the city of Chicago to find more dignified living spaces,” Young said. Annie Gomberg, a volunteer who used to provide resources to migrants staying at the Austin District (15th) police station, drove by the parking lot in the West Loop Sunday and said migrants told her they’d been living on the buses for days, without adequate nutrition and the ability to shower.

One of the volunteer organizations, ShowerUp, which provides mobile shower facilities to people living outside, was ready to step in and help. Unfortunately, some dufus in the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) didn't hook up the electricity for the group to plug in or allow the group to tap into the water for the showers.

The only thing we know for sure about this screw-up is that it's definitely not Mayor Brandon Johsnon's fault. How do we know? 'Cause he says so.

In a news release later Wednesday, the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the intake center “is not intended to provide shelter.”

“It is designed to help individuals upon their arrival at the landing zone to receive expanded services and support in a more streamlined process and to unite them with their friends and family and/or help them advance to other destinations to avoid unnecessary admission into shelters,” the Illinois Department of Human Services said in a news release.

Of course, Biden is steering clear of the crisis. He caused it, but it's not his problem to solve. Mayors Adams and Johnson are going to keep blaming Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) for their problems despite buses from Texas bringing only 15-20% of the migrants.

All the Democrats who criticized Abbott and other Republicans for being "inhumane" now have an understanding of the kinds of problems Texas was having and that New York, Chicago, and other northern cities are now experiencing.