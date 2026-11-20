Shabbat Shalom, may this Sabbath bring peace, prosperity, good health, and much joy to us all.

Israeli politics are continuing to play out like a bad soap opera. The opposition coalition is split, but it appears right now as if Eisenkot is leaning towards accepting the Arab groups' support. Lapid and Golan have been very public about embracing the Arabs (the same Arabs who walked out on the playing of the Israeli national anthem, “Hatikvah”). If the opposition cannot create a majority coalition, then the current Netanyahu group retains their positions, becomes the temporary government, and elections will be held again in six months.

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On Thursday, President Donald Trump expressed his doubt about the worth of JD Vance. He was clear that the deal that parties struck in June of last year was a waste of time and implied that Vance was not proficient in foreign relations or negotiating. Trump also said, though, that he would do the deal again, as the breaking of the agreement told him clearer than anything else what kind of people the Iranian leadership really are.

In this week's Torah reading, we have a verse that strips away many of the angelic myths and makes a clear statement about angels.

"He (Jacob) had a dream; a stairway was set on the ground and its top reached to the sky, and angels of God were ascending and descending upon it" (Genesis 28:12).

No word is out of place in the Torah; every word is exactly where it is. In this line, we see that the angels first go up before they come back down. Our sages have commented on this verse for thousands of years. For what it teaches us is that angels are created here on earth, arise to heaven, and then return to earth to do their jobs. Through acts of goodness and righteousness, angels are born.

In Hebrew, the word for angel literally means "messenger.” We can all be messengers for God in how we act with other people. Are we making the world a better place? Doing good? Helping others? Each time we do, we are being a messenger of God; and at the same time we are birthing angels in the Universe.

May we create many angels this weekend through the action of doing good. And may those angels help protect and defend against attacks of all sorts on us, on Israel, and on America.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

November 20, 2026

10th of Kislev, 5787

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