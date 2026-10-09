Are We Becoming Ancient Rome?

Nidal Hasan was the Islamic terrorist who shouted “Allahu Akbar” while attacking the military installation at Ft. Hood on Nov. 5, 2009, leaving 13 dead and numerous others wounded. It has taken almost two decades to get to the point of Hasan actually receiving the death penalty that he deserves for his heinous crimes. This marks the first U.S. military execution by a firing squad since World War II, and it is currently scheduled for December 3, although that could potentially be extended depending upon any appeals that Hasan files for a delay.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced that the execution by firing squad of the convicted terrorist will be available for the public to watch on live media. “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public, because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things," he said.

The question is not whether Hasan is innocent; he clearly is not. There is no issue about the death penalty in his case, as the attack was premeditated and an expression of his Islamic beliefs. A firing squad, although unusual in today’s world, is certainly consonant with military executions throughout this nation's history. The real question is whether or not this should be broadcast to the public, and whether that is beneficial or harmful to this country.

Hegseth’s logic is that it will be a deterrent against this type of attack in the future. But while I may agree with the secretary on many issues and have the greatest of respect for him, I disagree with his logic here. We need to remember that Islam is a political ideology that worships death over life, and there is an even greater chance that publicly showing this execution will inspire other Islamic fanatics to commit more acts of horror rather than be a deterrent.

"And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision" (Surah 3:169).

“So let those fight in the cause of Allah who sell the life of this world for the Next. And he who fights in the cause of Allah and is killed or achieves victory — We will bestow upon him a great reward" (Surah 4:7).

“Slay them wherever you catch them” (Surah 2:191).

Although there are many interpretations of the different verses in the Quran that encourage the killing of infidels, even the most liberal interpretations say it is an obligation to kill the infidel aggressor. This means that if a terrorist feels that Western society is encroaching on what they feel should be part of a worldwide caliphate, they can easily personally interpret these verses to commit suicide bombings or, in the case of Hasan, mass killings. For this reason alone, and understanding the theology of these terrorists, it would seem that publicly showing Hasan’s execution would ultimately be counterproductive and would encourage more terrorists to act similarly to Hasan.

From a biblical point of view, it is also something that should be avoided. The death penalty is mandated for 36 offenses in the Hebrew Scriptures, and in some of those cases, it is to be a public stoning. In those types of cases, the public stoning is in harmony with Hegseth’s belief: It is to be a deterrent to the general populace. But that is based upon an understanding that Judaism and Jews worship life, which is the antithesis of the Islamic worship of death. For Jews, the public execution would be a huge deterrent in biblical times; but for people like Hasan, it would encourage them as they seek to die in the service of Allah by killing the infidel. Jewish law is stringent about actually convicting and enforcing capital punishment. The Talmud speaks of this regarding how often a court should actually utilize the death penalty, saying that “The Court that puts to death one person in 7 years is considered tyrannical” (Makkot 1:10).

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Christian theology is even more opposed to public executions. While Paul’s words in Romans 13 are often used to support a Christian theological argument in support of capital punishment, Jesus himself never really personally addressed the issue of capital punishment for the above offenses. But Jesus did give a specific and famous teaching in John 8:3-11, the case of the adulterous woman who is to be publicly stoned to death. “Let he who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone,” He said, which led to the would-be stoners leaving. Knowing that Hegseth is a devout Christian, it confuses me theologically as to his attitudes about a public execution.

Our nation’s practices for many years have been consistent with the biblical understanding of capital punishment. The execution is carried out by the government, and the only witnesses besides governmental officials allowed to watch are those who were directly affected by the criminal's actions, i.e., the family of a murder victim. Although one could make the argument that since Hasan’s crimes were committed on a federal military base, it affects every American citizen, and therefore every citizen should be able to watch the execution, that is a large leap. It is exceptionally challenging in this situation as well, since the public viewing of the execution will probably encourage other Islamic terrorists.

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But there is another consideration with publicly executing Hasan in a way that can be seen on live media. And this may be the most important reason not to show it.

Our own souls.

Having an execution broadcast through live media and available to everyone damages our souls, and it strengthens the evil inclination within each person who watches the event. It is all too reminiscent of Roman gladiators cheering bloody deaths in the arena. Do we really want to become the depraved society that is found in futuristic movies like The Hunger Games, The Running Man, or Rollerball? Broadcasting any execution is a step in that direction that cannot be reversed easily.

Is the idea really to be a deterrent, or is this just an act of public revenge? Confucius said that “Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.” Every sane human being realizes that revenge is ultimately detrimental to everyone involved, and to society itself. It is antithetical to the sacred texts of both Judaism and Christianity, and it destroys the individual from the inside out. Is the desire to make this a public execution really just about satisfying the desire for revenge for what Hasan did?

If we publicly view and celebrate the death of this evil man, we will have become no better than the animals of Hamas who celebrated the horrors of October 7. Would there be any difference between someone who watches Hasan’s execution and the Gazans who rejoiced at the true evil of Hamas? Is there a difference between watching Hasan’s execution on a screen and a Gazan family watching the Hamas Go-Pro footage of that dark day, celebrating the heinous crimes committed?

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Is it a move towards us surrendering our individual souls to the evil inclination? And could it become the first step towards our society losing its collective soul and becoming the culture seen in ancient Rome or The Hunger Games? Moreover, making his death into a public spectacle would probably give great joy to Hasan, whose actions demonstrate how he wants public attention for his heinous deeds. It would be more painful for him to let him die unnoticed and unacclaimed and let him ”be buried in an unmarked grave.”

Hasan should be executed — this seems clear by all standards. But given that publicly broadcasting the execution is against Judeo-Christian theological standards, could encourage more acts of Islamic terrorism, would actually give Hasan joy, and could hurt our individual souls and our nation as a whole, I fervently hope Hegseth changes his mind about it.

Death is a powerful and numinous moment, and even more so if it is a punishment of execution for despicable crimes. Let us keep that moment and not cheapen it by making the death of this villain into something that it’s not.

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