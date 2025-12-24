A Rabbi's Christmas Playlist

Merry Christmas! I admit it, I love Christmas. Although I don't personally accept Jesus as my Savior, there's no doubt in my mind that for every Christian, He is their pathway and Savior, and he allows them to have a direct and personal relationship with God. And I am grateful for and treasure my relationship with all followers of Christ. It’s the reason I wrote a piece commending my friend Pastor Rob McCoy for his actions at Charlie Kirk’s funeral, where in one moment, he converted thousands of people to God. It’s the reason that I refuse to wish anyone “Happy Holidays." This is a sacred day and holy time, and it should never be cheapened nor watered down, but properly honored with a “Merry Christmas."

And I LOVE Christmas music. The sacred or the silly, the inspiring and the impactful, Christmas music is one of the most powerful expressions of God that human beings have ever created. Yes, I’m a Rabbi, but let's be honest: Christmas music dwarfs the songs of Hanukkah in terms of beauty and Godliness. There simply is no comparison between Hanukkah songs like “Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel” or even “Light One Candle” and beautiful Christmas songs like “Little Drummer Boy” or “Silent Night.”

So here is the Rabbi’s Christmas song list: 12 songs for the 12 days of Christmas that make my heart smile and my soul sing. I hope they add a bit of joy to the holiday season and remind all people of faith of the beauty of Christianity and this important holiday. They are some of my favorites, and I hope they become yours, too.

Although these tunes are in no particular order, my favorite Christmas song may be "Little Drummer Boy" by Bing Crosby and David Bowie. To watch the entire video of these two geniuses enjoying sharing Christmas and this powerful song together has always touched my heart in the deepest of ways. Bowie's counter melody of Peace on Earth is a prayer we can all resonate with, especially during this holy time.

The vocal talents of Al Jarreau have rarely been matched, and his version of "My Favorite Things" demonstrates the gift of God that is given to so few people through their voices. His unique addition of scatting on this song makes it a great Christmas jazz classic.

Stanley Jordan’s gift from God is heard through his fingers on the guitar, and his unique jazz style brings a whole new dimension to "Silent Night." There are many exquisite versions of this song, but Jordan lets the intensity of the soul come through with every note.

The Velvet Fog, Mel Torme, wrote "The Christmas Song," and his duet version with Judy Garland is a reminder of a bygone era when peace and love seemed more attainable than in these challenging times of the 21st century. Listening to these two icons sing about the essence of Christmas is truly a Divine gift.

Like most children, I love the story of "Frosty the Snowman" and the classic song. The Ventures did their own version of this classic as only they could. It’s not the Jimmy Durante version, but it has a fun spirit that I think Frosty would enjoy, and I can just imagine him hearing this and wanting to learn to surf.

"Go Tell It On The Mountain" is, in some ways, the definitive Christmas song as it talks about the birth of Jesus. There are many versions, but the one by the Maverick City Singers featuring Melvin Crispell III is my favorite due to the ecstatic joy and passion that fully celebrate the birth of Jesus.

I've been a Bob Seger fan for most of my life, and his "Sock it to Me Santa" is just fun rock-n-roll Christmas. It's not a typical Christmas Carol, but it's a great expression of how a hard rocker like Seger gives tribute to the holiday.

Conversely, I have never been a huge Bruce Springsteen fan. But when The Boss sings "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," I can easily picture Rudolph and the other reindeer nodding their heads in rhythm as they lead Santa to children around the world.

Jon Hendricks invented vocalese, and his trio of Lambert, Hendricks, and Ross always pushed the limits of lyrics and rhythm. "Deck Us All With Boston Charlie" is kind of odd, but brilliant on so many levels, not the least of which is the outrageous fun this incredibly silly song brings.

Who doesn't like James Brown? But when the Godfather of Soul decides to turn his talents to Christmas music, he comes up with the funkiest Christmas song ever: "Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto." It's his way of honoring Christmas, and it's got a beat that gets your toes tapping and your heart racing.

There are a lot of versions of "Baby It's Cold Outside," ranging from Dean Martin to a gay spin on the song from the TV show Glee. For the last decade, numerous woke groups have sadly tried to force artists to change the lyrics to be politically correct. But my favorite version is still Rod Stewart and Dolly Parton singing the original lyrics with gusto and joy. It is almost as if they are winking at everybody listening.

No list of Christmas songs would be complete without "Bing Crosby’s original White Christmas." As a child, I watched the movie with Bing and Danny Kaye each year, and I treasure the memories that go along with the song and film.

Those are some of my favorites. What are yours, and what am I missing?

But more important than the songs is the holiday itself, a holy time that should be celebrated with music, community, love, respect, and prayer, and with the proper greeting…

Merry Christmas!

