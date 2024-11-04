We Have a Country to Save

PJ Media Staff | 10:20 AM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tomorrow is finally Election Day, and millions of Americans will head to the polls to elect the next president of the United States.

Saying this presidential election is the most important in our country’s history is an understatement. Will we choose free speech over censorship? Economic prosperity over economic ruin? Secure borders over open borders? Stability around the globe over war and chaos?

The choice is clear. Donald Trump must win the White House. This nation cannot survive another four to eight years of a Kamala Harris administration.

It’s do or die, and we need your support to continue covering Election Day and ensure we have a FREE AND FAIR election. All legal votes MUST be counted, and all fraud MUST be exposed.

Become a PJ Media VIP member today and help us in our fight to preserve election integrity and stop unconstitutional actions in critical swing states. Use promo code FIGHT at checkout to get 60% off your membership

The radical left will try to win at all costs, but the rule of law must be upheld.

We have a country to save. Go. Vote.

