West Coast, Messed Coast™ — 'For the Children' Edition

While we wait for the next story to divert attention away from the Joe Biden bribery allegations, let’s get on to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where another man this week won a women’s beauty pageant to set an example for the children.

Here He Comes, Miss San Francisco

As PJ Media colleague Robert Spencer reported this week, Miss San Francisco, who’s a dude called Monroe Lace, will bring happiness and sparkle to all the schools he’ll visit dressed up as a woman.

CBS reports that “as part of her [sic; he’s a guy] Miss San Francisco duties, Monroe visits a different elementary school in the city almost every day. CBS News Bay Area followed along as she read a book called ‘Sparkle Boy’ to the 4th grade class at Tenderloin Community School.” The people who are raking in huge profits from the transgender madness couldn’t be more pleased; every time Monroe visits an elementary school, they can just see all the mad stacks of Benjys pouring in.

Lace will compete in the Miss California pageant.

Transgender Miss San Francisco Monroe Lace To Make History At Pageant For State Titlehttps://t.co/WpQ0HzG8Zx pic.twitter.com/iKVJRA3jtn — Momof4Cats (@Momof4Cats4) June 6, 2023

What’s the over/under that he’ll win?

The Children

At least someone’s looking out for the children. Finally.

PJ Media colleague Raymond Ibrahim reported this week on the Glendale parents who showed up to a school board meeting to protest the over-sexualizing of their children in the classrooms when Transtifa arrived to issue a beat-down on the concerned and mostly Armenian-American parents.

After many punches were thrown, arrests were made. One arrestee was an Antifa activist by the name of Erik Boyd, a “fitness expert” who was previously prosecuted for “a prior arrest related to felony child sex crimes.” The Post Millennial reported that “In 2008, Boyd was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of two felony charges of engaging in sexual contact with a child under 14 years old. … The child sex crime allegations were ultimately dismissed or not prosecuted after he pleaded not guilty.”

Antifa expert Andy Ngo reported, “Like the other #Antifa members showing up to engage in violence against families protesting schools or school boards, Erik Boyd has no children.”

Free Stuff

The California legislature is considering a bill that would, in the words of PJ Media colleague VodkaPundit, “be a big step towards legalizing shoplifting.”

Stephen Green writes:

Ostensibly aimed at curbing workplace violence — a nice way of saying “criminals who come in to steal stuff and create the conditions for violence” — California Retailers Association chief Rachel Michelin described the bill in harsh terms. “It says no employee can approach someone who is shoplifting. So even if someone is trained on how to deter someone from doing that, now they’re not allowed to approach someone. So, what does that mean?”

The bill passed the state senate and is being considered by the assembly. If it gets to Gavin Newsom’s desk, look for more businesses to skedaddle from the Golden State.

Skedaddling the West Coast

Speaking of getting the heck out of Dodge, the folks attempting to set up the State of Greater Idaho movement won another huge swath of converts. Central Oregon’s Crook County will place an advisory vote on the May 2024 ballot asking the question: “Should Crook County represent that its citizens support efforts to move the Idaho state border to include Crook County?”

Crook County, which is just east of the Oregon playground of Bend, could potentially become the Westernmost border of the new Greater Idaho.

The Crook County Court voted today to put Greater Idaho on the May 2024 ballot in Crook County. https://t.co/zHQuxXqJ1y pic.twitter.com/1GbDeWcT2p — the Greater Idaho movement (@GreaterIdaho) June 7, 2023

Give Me Your Money

Oregon’s far Left Attorney General and Treasurer have announced potential legal action against Fox News for giving oxygen to the story that the Dominion voting machines were hinky during the 2020 election.

The Oregon Business Report notes, “The DOJ/Treasury investigation will explore leading a suit against Fox’s management on behalf of the company’s harmed investors, which include Oregon’s public employees.”

In short, Oregon wants money from Fox. Oddly, when similar issues arose from the Left over Diebold voting machines in the 2004 election, Oregon’s Left, which now includes some of the state’s loudest voices, was all in on the story.

We’re Number One!

Washington State takes a bow this week for being number one in high carbon prices! Accolades to you, Jay Inslee. The Washington Policy Center blames the high price on suffocating innovation in the crib.

WA now has the highest carbon prices in the Americas in part because our rules needlessly restrict innovation We can fix that, reduce prices, and accelerate CO2 reduction How to fix Washington's anti-innovation rules on carbon-reducing projects – https://t.co/EG3MUSVnmZ #waleg — Todd Myers 🐟🌲🐝 (@WAPolicyGreen) June 9, 2023

That’s it for this week’s edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report. Until next week, keep your eyes focused on the big story, not the media chaff.