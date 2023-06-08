After UFO Story Flops, Biden Cornerman Gavin Newsom Tries Another Bribery Scandal Diversion

Yes, consider us leery of Gavin Newsom’s attempt to drive 2024 voters’ attention away from Joe Biden’s bribery scandal which has blown up this week with the release of a document purporting to prove Biden was paid a $5 million bribe when he was vice president.

.@RepMTG viewed the FBI's document alleging then-VP Joe Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme. Now she's telling the American people what she read. pic.twitter.com/IH8igUY8YR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

Instead of reporting on the bribery document, the legacy media have been busy, busy, busy with other stories, including Newsom’s empty-promise plan to part people from their God-given right to keep and bear arms. But more on that in a minute.

This week we’ve been treated to the story of a UFO “falling out of the sky” and landing in the backyard of a Las Vegas family. Two large creatures were reported to be hanging around. A young man who called the cops matter-of-factly deadpanned that the scene made him “terrified.” Sadly, there was no video on anyone’s camera to capture this once-in-a-lifetime event, and, unfortunately, the neighbors didn’t look out their windows at all the racket.

I love how there's no cell phone footage of this https://t.co/I6pFRuDAEd — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) June 8, 2023

There’s also been the revelation that a former intelligence official, who we know are beyond reproach, said that “the U.S. government has a covert program focused on recovering debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft and is attempting to reverse-engineer the technology.” Wow, that sounds interesting. Congress is going to look into it.

Senate GOP wants to know the security clearances of the 51 ex intelligence officials who signed onto the letter falsely, and without evidence, stating that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. People this reckless and politically motivated should have no place in… pic.twitter.com/cCvlWeWTLY — Armstrong Williams 🇺🇸 (@Arightside) June 1, 2023

Yet, there’s no word in the media about the document that allegedly proves the then-vice president of the United States of America took a $5 million bribe from Ukraine.

Instead of the Biden bribery evidence being taken seriously by the American news media, New York’s foul air from wildfires in Canada, Natalee Holloway’s accused killer, and other things not about the Big Guy’s alleged Ukraine bribe lead the legacy media’s “front pages.”

Looking for that #JoeBidenBribery story. pic.twitter.com/wbKTEHrzWY — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) June 8, 2023

Nevertheless, the document that purports to show Biden took bribes was available to all congressional reps. And then it was time to deploy Chaff Force 2, Gavin Newsom.

Newsom is assigned to drop chaff to decoy the willing media.

Remember how it works? Let former British PM Boris Johnson explain how he purposely created distractions with gaffes or other shenanigans to decoy the media into ignoring more pressing issues.

Johnson’s media strategy

"You shell them, you pepper the media… you've got to pepper their positions with so many gaffes that they're confused

It's like a helicopter throwing out chaff, & then you steal on quietly and drop your depth charges pic.twitter.com/vtiz5agpq6 — Roonie habiba (@RoonieHabiba) July 4, 2022

Newsom is on Team Biden. He’s Biden’s cornerman, his wingman, the person who told the president to “put me in coach.” In short, the leading candidate to take over when Biden falls again and can’t get up to run for president — after Donald Trump is safely the GOP presidential candidate — is doing everything to puff up his Q score with American Leftists while helping Biden.

See if you can spot the chaff in Gavin Newsom sound bite about removing God-given gun rights from American citizens by amending the U.S. Constitution.

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis. The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction. The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact: 1)… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7fyfH0Cf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023

Imagine that. Newsom promises to end “gun violence,” which kills fewer young people traffic accidents. We agree that’s small solace, but much of the death rate is due to gang violence, which defunded police departments are loath to do anything about.

Drug overdoses also kill an inordinate number of young people, doubling between 2019 and 2021. You’d think politicians would want to do something about that number, but getting serious about drugs is hard. It means the government has to pretend to care about the human traffickers coming over the border using children as mules and sex slaves. That might make their donors upset. It might require politicians to do something about all the drug addicts on their streets, only to upend the Homeless Industrial Complex grift they’ve honed.

Newsom blames Congress for its failure to overturn the U.S. Constitution or pass new laws that deprive 21-year-olds of their gun rights. He wants to ban semi-automatic rifles because they look scary. And he apparently doesn’t know that there are background checks on all gun owners, and yet he demands them. He calls it a “universal background check,” but when the Left uses that phrase they mean they want a master list of all gun owners and guns they have to intimidate Second Amendment fans, seize the guns, and spy on owners using, oh, I don’t know, Bank of America. Even the Sacramento Bee says it’s a dead letter. But this isn’t about an unworkable plan, this is about the chaff and Joe Biden’s bribery scandal.

Surprisingly, though, even People magazine, the Today show, and every media entity in between took Newsom’s bait on his 28th Amendment idea. Biden was asked about the bribe in a news conference with the British PM. In reply to a reporter’s question, Biden laughed and asked, “Where’s the money?” He also said, “That’s a bunch of malarky.”

But don’t worry, the Chaff News Network reporters will take their marching orders soon enough. Within hours from now, UFO and 28th Amendment stories, Trump “indictment” stories, and Natalee Holloway photos will proliferate even more than they already have.

The chaff will have worked.