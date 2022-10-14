West Coast, Messed Coast™: The Red Wave 'Parody' Election

It may be a red wave election year, but like Al Gore’s rising seas predictions, red waves have a way of diminishing into the equivalent of Joe Biden’s chin dribble by the time they reach the West Coast, Messed Coast™. Greetings and welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where electoral hopes spring eternal for conservatives who haven’t yet moved to Texas, Idaho, Tennessee, or Florida. Conservatives, Independents, and Republicans in Oregon, Washington, and California have crossed their fingers, their knees are calloused from all the prayers offered, and they’re ready to vote their ballots that arrive this week — except in Oregon, where one can register late and week-late ballots count.

As we come into the voting “season,” we are reminded of how the Left always talks of love of “community” when it serves their political purposes, but when it comes to voting together in the community — the essence of citizenship — they’re not for it.

So, let’s take a look at some key races on the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

West Coast, Messed Coast™ Races to Watch

You’d think that a governor who irrationally locked down the state, imperiously mandated forced shots on healthy people, warehoused people exposed to COVID-19, raised taxes with promises to raise them more, and endorsed laws dividing children from parents to further their kill-the-family political agenda would be shaking in their boots. But such is not the case on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ in this election.

Every West Coast, Messed Coast™ governor has engaged in this autocratic behavior, since they run their states as one cartel — a cartel that no one voted for.

California voters had their chance to depose gangster Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election but biffed it. Now he’s stronger than ever and is wielding power like a Medieval feudal lord. In his $8.00-per-gallon-of-gas fiefdom, Newsom promises he will do even worse. As former Assemblyman and U.S. Congressional candidate Kevin Kiley put it, “parody and reality have become indistinguishable” in Newsom’s California. “Newsom is calling a Special Session of the Legislature for the sole purpose of raising taxes,” he writes in his newsletter. But it gets even more cynical: “The date of the Special Session, where legislators will vote to make gas even more expensive, is December 5. So Newsom is mailing out checks right before the election and scheduling a tax increase for right after.”

That’s right, Newsom is mailing out so-called inflation relief checks to Californians right before the election, worsening inflation for all, and then, after the election, raising Californians’ taxes. That’s what one-party rule gets you.

Kiley, who is coincidentally Newsom’s Assembly representative, is running for Congress in the sixth district. The savvy Republican is running ever-so-slightly ahead and within the margin of error in the district, which is the size of West Virginia and includes blue Sacramento.

In Oregon, voters can register to vote well into October, and their ballots can be received up to a week late as long as they have an Election Day postmark.

A Republican leads the Oregon governor’s race. Not a typo. The Oregon governor’s race includes three candidates, one of whom will likely split the vote, though current polling suggests those votes are being siphoned from the Democrat, Tina Kotek, the lead LGBTQ+~! candidate on the ballot. Both the unfortunately-named Kotek, who never met a tax she didn’t want to raise, and Christine Drazan, the Republican in the race, have held leadership positions in the Oregon State Legislature. Longtime Democrat pol and legislative leader Betsy Johnson, running as an independent candidate, is in third place.

Since Oregon began its experiment with mail-in voting, only one Republican has won statewide office in what had been up to that point a GOP-lite state.

Elsewhere in Oregon, voters will have the opportunity to secede from the state. An initiative to move two counties out of woke Oregon and into “Greater Idaho” is on the ballot and may actually pass.

Across the Columbia River from Portland, in Washington State, Joe Kent is running for Congress as a Republican and has a slight lead over the allegedly Antifa-connected Democrat.

All the parties to this drama have been assigned their roles by the Left’s media. Kent, a Gold Star husband, single father, and former Army special and CIA paramilitary operator, has been assigned the role of “white nationalist” because he’s white, knows about guns, is smart, and likes Donald Trump. His wife died in combat in Syria and was awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Meritorious Service Medal. The Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer was a special operator and an NSA analyst.

Kent retired from the CIA and moved back to the Northwest. He received Trump’s endorsement long ago and was just endorsed by former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Kent’s opponent, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, is a typical Leftist of the sort the Democrats have been trying for decades to install in this Washington State suburb of Portland.

COVID Emergency Powers Still in Effect

Elsewhere in the Evergreen State, Gov. Jay Inslee, who still hasn’t given up his COVID-19 emergency powers that supposedly sunset on Oct. 31, has wielded his absolute one-party power to announce an increase in gas taxes. At a time of high inflation, record-high gas prices, and a reduction of energy supply due to Joe Biden putting the squeeze on fuel sources, the climate extremist has chosen to double the gas taxes next year. They will continue their upward spiral for years to come to combat CO2, which the reliably Left McKinsey & Company for Ecology group — Pete Butiegieg’s old gang — claims is a problem that can only be solved by making people poorer.

Sure, Leftist L.A. City Council members will probably remain their racist selves, druggies sleeping outside will continue to burn the neighbors’ houses, Antifa may still torch restaurants for allowing cops inside, and cops will still be ambushed by what remains of BLM thugs. But, just maybe, things could get better with a few more conservatives in office.

Make Crime Illegal Again

This simple message should be a given. In fact, it’s already on Washington State Congressional candidate Matt Larkin’s signs: “Make Crime Illegal Again.”

Is it really too much to ask?

It shouldn't be.

Now that’s a worthy goal.

Until next time, West Coast, Messed Coasters™.