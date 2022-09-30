West Coast, Messed Coast™ Gavin Newsom's Moral Reckoning

Gavin Newsom has come eye to eye with God, and God isn’t blinking. Nor is He amused. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, and this week we lead off with a pastoral letter to the big shot governor of California in response to him mocking scripture on his disgusting pro-abortion billboards across the country.

King Herod of California

Newsom declared on the billboards that California is a sanctuary state for women seeking abortions — quoting Jesus as somehow endorsing such a horrific notion.

Pastor John McArthur of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley said he was concerned for the “jeopardy of his eternal soul” after Newsom “crossed the line” by mocking Jesus’s own words in support of killing babies.

McArthur followed up on a message from the pulpit Sunday with a letter to the governor, calling on him to repent for his offensive mockery of God’s word. In his message, the well-respected Christian leader criticized the governor for assuming the role of “a present day Herod” by calling for killing children. As you may recall, King Herod put out an order to kill all children under two to make sure he snuffed out Jesus.

McArthur wrote, “You further compounded the wickedness of that murderous campaign with a reprehensible act of gross blasphemy, quoting the very words of Jesus from Mark 12:31 as if you could somehow twist His meaning and arrogate His name in favor of butchering unborn infants.” And it got more serious: “You used the name and the words of Christ to promote the credo of Molech (Leviticus 20:1–5). It would be hard to imagine a greater sacrilege,” McArthur said in the two-page letter.

“[Y]ou chose words from the lips of Jesus without admitting that in the same moment He gave the greatest commandment: ‘You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength’ (Mark 12:30). You cannot love God as He commands while aiding in the murder of His image-bearers,” wrote McArthur in his letter.

Well, somebody had to tell Newsom. He’s certainly not going to hear from his fellow Catholic, Aunt Nancy Pelosi.

The Librarian Will See You Now

At long last, Seattle officials admit that things are so out of control on the streets of what used to be called The Emerald City that “houseless” individuals are going to the library to take drugs in the bathrooms and stacks.

To the rescue are those city leaders who have decided that Librarians in the Seattle Public libraries will be trained on a volunteer basis to administer Narcan to druggies who overdose while watching their porn and dealing drugs. Since no one at this point will be required to give it, it’s unclear if foggy-headed tweakers will be able to sort out which library to go to, so look for a mandate soon. After all, Democrats love open borders with unlimited Fentanyl coming to kill your children.

This brings us to this frightening warning:

“They are disguising fentanyl as candy. Have Narcan on hand for your children this Halloween.” (Emphasis added.)

They are disguising fentanyl as candy.

Whatever Happened to Inflation?

Joe Biden said he’s fixing high gas prices.

Speaking of Joe Biden’s inflationary high gas prices, it turns out that the big, fat checks California’s governor plans to give out to fight inflation are actually going to create more inflation — not just for California (which you knew) but for other parts of the country, too!

”These inflation relief payments will export inflation to the rest of the United States — with some showing up in California too,” Harvard professor Jason Furman wrote. “That’s because Californians’ stimulus spending won’t be confined to the state’s borders. The money will flow to the other 49 states — pushing up prices for Americans that don’t have government checks to help them keep up.”

And there’s your West Coast, Messed Coast™ report. Until next time, stock up on Narcan and those “inflation” checks.