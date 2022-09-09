West Coast, Messed Coast™: Portland Gets a Taste of Designer Vengeance

Welcome to West Coast, Messed Coast™, where we discover to great amusement that, though small, there is a price to pay for messing with companies that put their initials on everything.

Facing the threat of a lawsuit after a venerable downtown hotel lost a $300,000-per-month contract due to the riots and homeless-induced downtown hellscape, another downtown business is embarrassing the city of Portland, Ore.

You may recall that during the 2020 Summer of Love, otherwise known as the George Floyd riots, mobs burned, bombed, looted, ripped to shreds, bashed, and violently attacked businesses and police in the downtown core of Portland.

The downtown federal courthouse and Apple Store were torched, and luxury stores at the Pioneer Place Mall were ransacked in the name of “equity.”

Enter Louis Vuitton. During the “mostly peaceful protests,” the Louis Vuitton store was bashed in and looted of nearly all its products by the “mostly peaceful” rioters. The looters reportedly caused $500,000 damage to the store, and “shoppers” looted the store of $300,000 in merchandise. Subsequently, the woke, Soros-backed Multnomah County prosecutor dropped charges against 90% of the rioters.

Looting a Louis Vuitton shop Portland, OR

June 1, 2020 pic.twitter.com/5daa685q2D — News Video Archive (@realradarnews) June 3, 2020

Louis Vuitton refused to pay a $42,000 back income tax bill for 2020 because the city failed to do its job keeping the peace and punishing wrongdoers.

Now, in a move infused with a stunning lack of self-awareness, both the city and county are suing the luxury brand for back income taxes and penalties.

We at the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report fervently hope for a countersuit from Louis Vuitton with lots of punitive damages thrown in. Should a lawsuit end up in a courtroom, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ promises to be there for the show.

Hapless Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) must have gotten the approval from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to end the COVID-19 state of emergency. After 900 days of extraordinary powers, and after more than a year of howling by political opponents, Inslee announced that he’d end his authoritarian reign just eight days before the midterm elections. He announced the end just a day after firefighters sued Seattle over COVID mandates.

Happening now: WA Gov. Jay Inslee announces that the 10 remaining COVID-19 emergency orders in the state will be rescinded on Oct. 31. This includes vaccination mandates for workers in health and education settings. Inslee has enacted 85 orders since Feb. 2020. #waleg — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) September 8, 2022

In the Bay Area, otherwise known as some of the most expensive real estate in the country, school districts are having a tough time attracting teachers because of the region’s unaffordability. So, the Milpitas Unified School District is urging parents to house a teacher in their homes.

The San Jose Mercury News reports:

As communities across the Bay Area push to create affordable teacher housing, the Milpitas Unified School District is trying out a different approach: asking parents to take in teachers priced out by soaring Silicon Valley rents.

The new program comes as Bay Area school districts have struggled in recent years to attract and retain qualified educators in the face of skyrocketing housing costs and a nationwide teacher shortage.

Finally, in California, where the lights are out and increasingly nobody’s home, we learned that Newsom’s in-laws, Kenneth F. Siebel, Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, were among the people fleeing the state during the pandemic to get away from the governor’s extreme COVID mandates. The Seibels moved to Florida and even gave Governor Ron DeSantis a campaign contribution.

There’s your West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, folks. You’re welcome. Until next time.