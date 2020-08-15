Is AOC's 'Squad' Running the Rioters? One Just Called for MORE 'Unrest In the Streets'

More riots, please. There’s really no other way to interpret what Massachusetts congresswoman and AOC “Squad” member Ayanna Pressley said on MSNBC Saturday morning.

Pressley called for more riots and “unrest.”

Antifa rioters have started fires on the street again tonight in north Portland. Apparently a business owner tries to retrieve one of his dumpsters that was stolen and set on fire. He has to put out the flames himself. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/zOdxrTV1sr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

I’ve always thought there was organization behind antifa and, of course, Black Lives Matter™, but shot-calling like the Great Bambino — the way the congresswoman does in calling for more riots – is a new low. It’s unconscionable. And it confirms that the leftist politicians are calling the shots of antifa and BLM.

If they can make a hologram of Tupac, they need to make one for Babe Ruth calling his shot. pic.twitter.com/kgI10dJNbj — Baseball Pictures (@BasebaIl_Pics) February 11, 2014

Pressley’s call for more violence came in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid about the showdown on U.S. Postal Service funding. The DNC and Democrat governors want billions more for the post office in order to call for mail-in balloting for the November election.

More Riots, Please

The mail-in balloting has been an abject disaster this election cycle, but Democrats and their cronies are calling for more of the same this November. As an added bonus, the very people who would be in charge of conveying those ballots to election offices have just endorsed Democrat Joe Biden.

US postal workers union endorses Biden for president #USPS https://t.co/RJmdLX7SOR — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 14, 2020

What could go wrong?

Pressley has a cure for that. She calls for more “unrest” in the streets over it.

FLASHBACK to 2018: Nancy Pelosi: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country.”pic.twitter.com/EZFUNYClBT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2020

‘There Needs To Be Unrest in the Streets’

Pressley wasn’t shy about it, either.

I’m looking to the public. You know, this is as much about public outcry and organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and that these governors that continue to carry water for this administration putting the American people in harm’s way. Um, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities? Hold them accountable. Make the phone calls. Send the emails. Show up. You know there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there is unrest in our lives.

Steve Guest, who’s on the rapid-response team for the GOP, recalled Nancy Pelosi’s call for unrest two years ago against ICE agents. The rabble showed up.

Let’s take a step back for a moment. What kind of responsible elected official sees the burning, beatings, looting, and destruction and says to herself, “Yeah, I want more of that.”

Who calls for more of the mail-in balloting that has been a disaster where it has been tried this election cycle?

Who’s calling for more riots, yet wants to prevent in-person voting because of the Wuhan coronavirus?

Someone who doesn’t like America and its traditional way of voting very much.

Wonder why?