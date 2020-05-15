Dr. Fauci's Mask Overshadows Trump's COVID-19 Vaccine Presser

Yeah, yeah, sure, sure, we are striving for a COVID-19 vaccine within a year under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, blah, blah, blah but did you see Dr. Fauci’s mask at the presser???!!!

Dr. Anthony Fauci stood behind President Trump at the official White House announcement of the Manhattan Project-like push to create, scale and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year and all anyone could fixate on was the CDC’s infectious disease chief’s mask.

The thing was the size of Alaska.

But the size of the mask and the fact that he scratched his nose while wearing it weren’t the only reasons why people commented.

New York radio host Mark Simone labeled the CDC infectious disease expert, “Always Late Fauci.”

‘Always Late Fauci’ spent January saying the virus won’t come here, February saying no need to change our behavior, March saying take a cruise, go the mall, and doesn’t wear a mask till week 11 of lockdown.

This week at a Senate hearing, Fauci was quoted by Tucker Carlson of Fox News as saying he was glad to see people wearing masks,

For example, Fauci spoke about how happy he was to see Americans going about their lives while wearing masks. Fauci: But some sort of mask-like facial covering, I think, for the time being, should be a very regular part of how we prevent the spread of infection. And in fact, the more and more as you go outside, right here and where I’m sitting in Washington, D.C., you can see many people out there with masks on, which gives me some degree of comfort that people are taking this very seriously.

This was a departure from what he said in March.

Fauci: Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks. Reporter: You’re sure of it because people are listening really closely to this. Fauci: No, right now, people should not be wearing — there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet. But it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.

Talk show host Steve Deace wondered if Fauci was responding to the possibility of reopening and questioned his motives.

Fauci out there now wearing a mask now that we’re talking about reopening…gtfo…total fraud…one of the biggest frauds I’ve seen in my career. Makes me puke in mouth.

Fauci and company preach to us that this virus response is all about science and data. But when these certified smart guys change their minds you wonder what the hell is going on. Which opinion was based on science? Was it when they said masks were unnecessary? Was that based on science? Or was it when they said you should wear one? How did the fundamental principles of science change within a month?

Twitter user “Tracy Beanz” commented, “I’m just gonna leave this here, as we watch people being assaulted, shamed, and called murderers for not wearing a face mask.”

At least try to explain it to us. Oh, and show your work.

