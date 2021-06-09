Psychology Journal Warns About the 'Parasitic' Condition of 'Whiteness'

As Marxist critical race theory (CRT) continues its march through the institutions, the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association published a paper warning about the “malignant, parasitic-like” condition of “Whiteness.” The article’s author, Donald Moss, M.D., argued that the condition of “Whiteness” is not the same thing as “whiteness” as a marker of racial identity, but his article arguably furthers the CRT demonization of the roots of Western society.

“Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has—a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility. The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world. Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse,” Moss, a New York City doctor and chair of the American Psychoanalytic Association’s Program Committee, wrote in the abstract of the paper entitled “On Having Whiteness.”

The “deformed appetites” of “Parasitic Whiteness” “particularly target nonwhite peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate,” Moss warned in the abstract. “Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions.”

While Moss suggested that “Parasitic Whiteness” may be treated, he warned that “there is not yet a permanent cure.”

The “psychic and social-historical interventions” “can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation. When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning (‘never again’) or as temptation (‘great again’). Memorialization alone, therefore, is no guarantee against regression,” Moss warned.

Moss did not equate the color of a person’s skin with this “Parasitic Whiteness.”

“I write about ‘Whiteness,’ a condition that generates racism and I explicitly distinguish it from ‘whiteness,’ a marker of racial identity. I write that white people are particularly susceptible to the pathology of ‘Whiteness,'” Moss told The Federalist.

Even so, Moss’s article echoes critical race theory, which claims that hidden racism pervades American institutions. CRT teaches people to seize on any racial disparity as ipso facto proof of racial discrimination, despite the clear prohibitions on racial discrimination in federal law. Advocates claim that the American status quo is racist — if not “white supremacist” — so extreme measures to reverse historic injustices are the only “anti-racist” option.

Since American society must be secretly racist, CRT advocates attribute various aspects of society to the nefarious impact of “whiteness.” The Smithsonian briefly published a “teaching tool” infographic on “whiteness.” That infographic claimed that the nuclear family, science, capitalism, the Judeo-Christian tradition, individualism, “objective, rational linear thinking,” and even values such as “be polite” are aspects of oppressive whiteness. The Smithsonian rightly removed the graphic after facing criticism, but this incident illustrates just how mainstream CRT has become.

Given America’s recent political context, it seems likely Moss alluded to former President Donald Trump with his warning against the “great again” temptation.

Less careful CRT proponents equate “whiteness” with racial oppression, subtly branding all white people racist oppressors. Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes, an associate professor of practical theology at Mercer University, published a devotional that included a prayer asking God to “please help me to hate white people. Or at least to want to hate them.”

Yet this pales in comparison to recent remarks from Dr. Aruna Khilanani, a psychiatrist who gave a lecture at the Yale University School of Medicine. Katie Herzog, writing for the substack Common Sense with Bari Weiss, alerted the world to Khilanani’s remarks at a lecture entitled, “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.” Yes, even the title suggests that white people are all psychopaths.

“White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time,” Khilanani declared. She went on to describe her fantasies of murdering white people. “I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor.”

Yale rightly — if belatedly — condemned these remarks, but the fear mongering about “whiteness” may have contributed to black-on-white violent crimes. Last week, an Amazon driver violently attacked a white woman who had been waiting for her package. The woman received a notification that her package had arrived, so she went to the front door of her apartment complex but failed to see the package. She asked Ramirez, who was wearing an Amazon vest, about the package.

Ramirez told the woman she would have the package shortly, but the woman reportedly waited for about 15 minutes in the lobby. When she asked Ramirez about the package again, the driver reportedly told her to “check her white privilege.” The woman reportedly said, “Well, you don’t have to be a b***h about it.” As she started walking away, Ramirez punched her from behind, hitting her in the face and breaking her nose.

PJ Media’s Kevin Downey, Jr. noted that black offenders murder twice as many white victims as white offenders murder black victims, a statistic that is wildly out of proportion given the fact that white people outnumber black people 5 to 1. Downey also noted that Colin Flaherty has written three books about how the legacy media not only ignores black-on-white crime but also claims that white people are oppressing and attacking black people.

Moss’s claim that “Parasitic Whiteness” is a mental health condition will only further enflame the racial animosities against white people. While Moss has been careful to distinguish this ideology from the possession of white skin, the demonization of “whiteness” often translates into outright racism.

Editor’s Note: The original version of this article misidentified the Moss who authored the article. Donald Moss, dean of the College of Integrative Medicine and Health Sciences at Saybrook University, did not author the article. PJ Media apologizes for the error.