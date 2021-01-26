Joy Reid Unwittingly Explains Why Joe Biden's Unity Talk Just Won't Work

Last week, which now seems like years ago, Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States. The legacy media, which had spent four years demonizing the president nonstop, suddenly rolled over and begged the good Master to rub their bellies. Biden came in preaching about unity and then signing extremely divisive executive orders. Yet the legacy media still fawned over him.

On Inauguration Day, one MSNBC host let slip why Joe Biden’s “unity” talk and the legacy media’s unilateral praise for the new president won’t convince America that Uncle Joe from Scranton has the country’s best interests at heart. As she celebrated Biden’s accession to power, Joy Reid let slip the real reason why millions of Americans just aren’t buying it.

Reid praised the inauguration, saying the event showed not just resistance to Trump, but joy and hope. She said of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, “They went to work. They did a workday. They gave us a press conference where there were no lies!”

“We got the opportunity to rediscover what it looks like to have a normal administration, like aggressive normalcy. Is that what we were calling it today? We got that,” Reid said.

Yet even as she praised Biden and Harris as a return to normalcy, she went on to brag about something that reveals why Americans are increasingly changing the channel.

“The thing the Right hates most about the Democrats is that Democrats have the culture,” Reid said. “Democrats have the culture. They have the Hollywood culture. They have the glamorous culture, and the Right hates that.”

Those bigoted and backward conservatives just “feel that the culture is too woke, it’s too multicultural. It’s not John Wayne anymore. There’s all of this multiculturalism and wokeness and liberalism and they hate it. But they also envy it. They also wish they had it. And they hate the fact that after Ronald Reagan, they no longer had a claim to the culture. They want the culture more than they want the politics.”

Reid is exactly right, and her bragging about it only makes it worse. Democrats and their radical “progressive” do appear to have a stranglehold on the culture. Identity politics has invaded various aspects of entertainment and society, from openly transgender characters on television to NFL players kneeling for the National Anthem to economic giants like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce going to bat for the very Marxist critical race theory that inspired the deadly and destructive Black Lives Matter riots over the summer.

While Americans were struggling with COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, they saw Oprah rush to embrace the destructive anti-American “1619 Project.”

As soon as Joe Biden took office, he rushed to champion transgender ideology, undermining the military, science, fairness in women’s sports, and privacy in women’s spaces. He championed the killing of unborn babies in the womb. Yet the legacy media did not raise an outcry against these attacks on America’s institutions and Americans’ fundamental rights.

Instead, the legacy media suppressed 8 key stories leading up to the 2020 election, most notoriously burying the explosive allegations regarding Joe Biden’s personal connection to Hunter Biden’s notorious business deals in China. Post-election polling found that if Biden voters had known about these key news stories, Trump would have won the election.

Yes, Joy Reid, conservatives do see that Democrats and their radical Left allies have a stranglehold on the culture, and the Right does hate it. Wouldn’t the Left hate it if the Right had a stranglehold on the culture? Of course, if the Right controlled the culture, the Left wouldn’t just rail against it — the continuing violence in Portland and Seattle suggests something far more sinister.

Even if Joe Biden were not forcing a radical agenda down Americans’ throats, the legacy media’s horrendous bias would cause Americans to get more than a little suspicious when outlets that spent four years demonizing the man in power suddenly act as though the newly-inaugurated president is The Prince That Was Promised.

Conservatives cannot back down. We must counter the destructive narratives the Left is forcing down Americans’ throats, and we at PJ Media will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.