President Biden's Unity Tweet Might Be the Most Offensive Attempt to Retcon the Last Year

Last night towards the end of his State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden mumbled something about unity. Many of us were so stunned by the end of his 62-minute rambling oration where he talked about border security and funding the police that his closing may have gone over our heads. It was as if the first year of his presidency never happened. So, at the end of the speech, the intern that manages his official Twitter account reinforced his final message:

Let’s stop looking at COVID as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: a God-awful disease. Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies — and start seeing each other for who we really are: fellow Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

One could assume it was a throwback to his inaugural speech, after which Biden did his absolute best to otherize Americans that Democrats believe oppose their policies. Whether it was the unvaccinated, parents fighting masks and radical race and gender curriculum, or Republican-led states passing laws to restore election security, the Biden administration treated them as the enemy,

When President Biden announced his unconstitutional vaccine mandate on Sept. 9, 2021, his message to unvaccinated Americans went like this:

And my message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient. The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So, please, do the right thing.

Biden was singing the same tune in a speech on Jan. 4, 2022. “There is no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday. “This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he said. Because of Biden’s vaccine mandates, hospital administrators unceremoniously fired frontline healthcare workers who had worked through the uncertainty of the pandemic after being hailed as heroes. Many had already recovered from COVID-19. The Department of Defense threatened members of the military with discharge because of Biden’s order.

Related: This Was the Most Infuriating Part of Biden’s State of the Union Speech

Biden also made these remarks long after the CDC acknowledged that COVID vaccines did not prevent transmission or illness. In August, Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed that vaccinated people with breakthrough infections from the delta variant could transmit the virus. The first case of omicron hit the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021. It was known before it arrived that the highly infectious variant bypassed vaccine-induced and natural immunity to cause symptomatic illness.

When Biden traveled to Atlanta to stump for the legislation that would allow the federal takeover of elections, he called anyone who opposes the bill a racist:

And here’s one thing every senator and every American should remember: History has never been kind to those who have sided with voter suppression over voters’ rights. And it will be even less kind for those who side with election subversion. So, I ask every elected official in America: How do you want to be remembered? At consequential moments in history, they present a choice: Do you want to be the si- — on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?

President unity, no doubt. Biden’s Department of Justice inserted the FBI into local debates about the K-12 curriculum after collaborating with the National School Boards Association. The same agency is keeping Jan. 6 defendants in solitary confinement for misdemeanors. The FBI-led investigation has arrested more individuals for that four-hour incident than the months-long riots during the summer of 2020.

Related: This Ad Lib During Biden’s SOTU Speech Went Horribly Wrong

Examples of President Biden’s divisive policies and rhetoric are not confined to his first year in office. Even his speech last night brought up divisive issues. He once again called for federal election legislation, accusing states of trying to suppress votes:

The most fundamental right in America is the right to vote — and have it counted. And look, it’s under assault. In state after state, new laws have been passed, not only to suppress the vote — we’ve been there before — but to subvert the entire election.

Biden also called on Congress to pass gun control legislation with the typically ignorant rhetoric of the left:

I ask Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence. Pass universal background checks. Why should anyone on the terrorist list be able to purchase a weapon? Why? Why? And folks, ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines that hold up to a hundred rounds. You think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests?

And, in the wake of the debate about the transgender swimmer at Penn State, Biden asked Congress to pass the Equality Act. This legislation would mandate that men who identify as women can compete in sports, scholarships, and professional opportunities reserved for women. It would also demand these men be allowed in female-only spaces from locker rooms to jail cells.