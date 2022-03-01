This Was the Most Infuriating Part of Biden's State of the Union Speech

Well, that was painful.

The word is Joe Biden had to rewrite his State of the Union Dumpster Fire speech because of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, and you could tell. It was an awkward, choppy speech that made me cringe at times.

But, perhaps the worst and most infuriating thing about the speech, aside from the blatant lies about his record, was what was missing.

Joe Biden was so desperate for a 9/11 anniversary photo op that he set an arbitrary date for withdrawing from Afghanistan, without any conditions for the Taliban, causing a disastrous evacuation that resulted thousands of Americans left behind and 13 U.S. service members dead.

Yet, not a single word about the withdrawal. Not a single word to honor those who died because of his incompetence.

“Biden should have paid tribute to the 13 fallen HEROES in Afghanistan that lost their lives,” former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted.

Afghanistan was mentioned only twice during his speech, each time providing him with the opportunity to discuss the withdrawal and honor those who paid the ultimate price while trying to evacuate civilians at Kabul’s airport.

But he didn’t.

He did, however, mention his late son Beau Biden… because that’s what he does. He did so more than once after his botched withdrawal last year. In fact, the family of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum, who was killed at Kabul airport, said that when they met with Biden “he kept checking his watch and bringing up Beau.”

Joe Biden may not care about those who died because of his incompetence, but America does. He’ll say his son Beau’s name over and over and over, but won’t say the names of those who died because of his recklessness. Well, let’s not forget who they are. Here are their names:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

31, of Salt Lake City, Utah Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo , 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee , 23, of Sacramento, California

, 23, of Sacramento, California Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

22, of Indio, California Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez , 22, of Logansport, Indiana

, 22, of Logansport, Indiana Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza , 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz , 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum , 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola , 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui , 20, of Norco, California

, 20, of Norco, California Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak , 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Biden’s failure to honor these heroes is inexcusable.