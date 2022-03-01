From the comments:
I had a similar worry earlier, that Biden's ego -- and need to turn things around here -- could push Putin far too far.
It's surreal.
"We're coming for you, Ill-Begotten Gains!"
You know what he meant, but still.
Don't know much geography...
Yeah, it isn't a war we're fighting, and unless something goes horribly wrong (it might) not a war we will be fighting.
His energy is good, but his delivery is... well, let's just say he either needs a little less Adderall or a little more Fixodent.
Um... NATO didn't stop a Ukraine invasion, and NATO isn't defending Ukraine (and shouldn't).
So, seriously, where's MY shoutout for surviving a year of Biden?
This is rude, but why can't a man who has gotten rich milking his government connections afford a pair of dentures that fit?
The constant slurping around his fake teeth might just be the most annoying thing about a man of many real and deep annoyances.
It's a little weird, hearing a SOTU where the first big shout-out is to a foreign people. I mean, Ukraine is kicking butt, but maybe a little shoutout for the American survivors of Year One of Biden?
He's doing the friendly, moderate Joe thing. It won't last.
Here we go: It's V-C Day -- Victory over COVID!
Which is weird, because a bunch of Red States celebrated that over a year ago.
SOTU is usually SRO, but the place doesn't look that full.
Social distancing due to COVID or social distancing due to failed POTUS?
Biden is in good form, relatively speaking.
I wasn't kidding about the coma or the Adderall enema, even though I did make them up.
Six minutes late is early for a SOTU.
For Congress, this is just another night they have to work late. I'd feel worse for them if they weren't so generally and consistently awful.
Tech Tip: The comments are now in a cool popout thing, activated by a red COMMENTS button on the top right (not bottom!) of the liveblog.
Comment away, and I'll keep track as best I can.
Bipartisanship.
A bunch of important people are entering, all alike.
We're governed -- or is that ruled? -- largely by greedy grasping dullards.
Comments