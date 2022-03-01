Auto Updates Comments
  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:18 PM est

From the comments:

I had a similar worry earlier, that Biden's ego -- and need to turn things around here -- could push Putin far too far.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:17 PM est
He's giving a victory speech for a war that isn't over and we haven't won.

It's surreal.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:17 PM est
So, anyway, about that America...
  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:16 PM est

"We're coming for you, Ill-Begotten Gains!"

You know what he meant, but still.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:16 PM est

Don't know much geography...

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:15 PM est

Yeah, it isn't a war we're fighting, and unless something goes horribly wrong (it might) not a war we will be fighting.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:14 PM est
SLURP SLURP SLURP
  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:14 PM est

His energy is good, but his delivery is... well, let's just say he either needs a little less Adderall or a little more Fixodent.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:13 PM est

Um... NATO didn't stop a Ukraine invasion, and NATO isn't defending Ukraine (and shouldn't).

So, seriously, where's MY shoutout for surviving a year of Biden?

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:12 PM est

This is rude, but why can't a man who has gotten rich milking his government connections afford a pair of dentures that fit?

The constant slurping around his fake teeth might just be the most annoying thing about a man of many real and deep annoyances.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:11 PM est
MALL OF STRENGTH!

It's a little weird, hearing a SOTU where the first big shout-out is to a foreign people. I mean, Ukraine is kicking butt, but maybe a little shoutout for the American survivors of Year One of Biden?

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:10 PM est

He's doing the friendly, moderate Joe thing. It won't last.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:10 PM est

Here we go: It's V-C Day -- Victory over COVID!

Which is weird, because a bunch of Red States celebrated that over a year ago.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:08 PM est

SOTU is usually SRO, but the place doesn't look that full.

Social distancing due to COVID or social distancing due to failed POTUS?

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:07 PM est

Biden is in good form, relatively speaking.

I wasn't kidding about the coma or the Adderall enema, even though I did make them up.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:06 PM est

Six minutes late is early for a SOTU.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:03 PM est

For Congress, this is just another night they have to work late. I'd feel worse for them if they weren't so generally and consistently awful.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:02 PM est

Tech Tip: The comments are now in a cool popout thing, activated by a red COMMENTS button on the top right (not bottom!) of the liveblog.

Comment away, and I'll keep track as best I can.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:01 PM est

Bipartisanship.

  • Stephen Green | Mar 01, 2022 9:00 PM est

A bunch of important people are entering, all alike.

We're governed -- or is that ruled? -- largely by greedy grasping dullards.

