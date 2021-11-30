How Much Longer Will Democrat Donors Waste Their Money With The Lincoln Project?

The geniuses who told you John McCain and Mitt Romney were shoe-ins still haven’t gotten over Jeb! not being the nominee in 2016. The Lincoln Project’s contempt for the very voters they used to lecture is palpable, and Trump broke them so severely that they are still reliving the 2016 primary. There is no Republican candidate they don’t see Trump in, and they gladly collect Democrat dollars to try and elect Democrat candidates.

Since their candidate Terry McAulliffe got trounced in Virginia, the Lincoln Project has stayed pretty quiet. But all good things must come to an end. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, they released a new ad. It is not clear whether this ad plays anywhere but on social media, and it probably shouldn’t. Here are the group’s 30 seconds of tone-deaf stupidity called “Road Map.” If the Lincoln Project thinks this is a map to anything, it is no wonder they seem so lost:

Timing is everything, and as per usual, the Lincoln Project’s is terrible. This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced outstanding performance on COVID-19, and nearly the entire Southeast run by Republican governors is in low to moderate transmission according to the CDC tracker. There is not a single Republican leader in these states that has not encouraged vaccines. What they oppose are vaccine mandates. DeSantis openly talks about recovered immunity, which is a position supported by well over 100 research studies.

Part of the reason the Lincoln Project’s preferred candidate lost in Virginia is because voters see where the racial propaganda is originating. This realization is especially acute among parents regarding K-12 education. The pedagogy, or lens that many districts use, divides children into oppressors and oppressed based on race and other characteristics. The primary fight from parents is to get politics and sexualized content out of the classroom and focus on teaching skills and knowledge.

And contrary to the Lincoln Project’s view that only Republicans object to the current curriculum, the issue is apolitical. According to Rasmussen, 90% of Republicans, 66% of Democrats, and 76% of those not affiliated with either major party are at least somewhat concerned that public schools may be promoting controversial beliefs and attitudes. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin regained suburban voters and flipped majority-black areas of the state. Only those of the progressive Left will nod at the Lincoln Project’s assertions.

Their ad also includes images of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Unfortunately, the ad debuts the week a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin after he asserted self-defense. It also followed an incident where six people were killed and dozens were injured by a man whose social media posts promoted Black Lives Matter, far-left politics, anti-white racism, and antisemitism. He deliberately ran over people at a Christmas parade in his SUV, according to charges. Yet corporate media coverage blamed the car and avoided his politics altogether. But Republicans embrace violence and domestic terror.

The Lincoln Project ad also comes amid a freakout in Democrat circles over their disastrous brand, President Biden’s approval ratings proving he doesn’t have a floor, and Republicans leading the generic ballot by more than 20 points on nearly every issue. So, while the Lincoln Project rejects appear on MSNBC and play Republican strategists for the far left viewers, they have entirely lost the thread. The only people that agree with them are the far-left ideologues watching them pontificate on Morning Joe, along with a few former Republicans at The Bulwark and The Dispatch. The slap fights between the beltway creatures rejected by the base are something to watch. They are wrestling for control of a party that no longer exists.

The supposed appeal of the Lincoln Project is their ability to speak to Republican voters and persuade them to vote differently. The Virginia election should prove the idea they that have this kind of influence is a farce. Both sides of the aisle should want these charlatans to fade from the political discourse, and luckily they may have gone too far for the Left. According to Politico:

But a year after delighting liberals with their insistence on bringing guns to a gunfight, operatives across the spectrum now say the group is, at best, ineffective and prodigal, at worst, counterproductive. In particular, fellow never-Trumpers and moderate Republicans have recoiled at Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson’s recent encouragement of a Trump presidential run in 2024.

Other than the six disaffected republicans who fanboi on the Lincoln Project Twitter timeline, all of their significant cash comes from Democrats and Democrat donors. The only way they march into obscurity is if that funding stream goes away. And it appears the Virginia election may be the catalyst:

A McAuliffe adviser conceded that the Lincoln Project’s ads in the governor’s race were solid, but echoed Schmidt’s assessment, saying the Charlottesville stunt backfired so spectacularly — at least in the cable news-social media bubble — that the group’s involvement was altogether unhelpful. More broadly, Democrats who once saw the Lincoln Project as a helpful compliment to their efforts to defeat Trump now view the group as a distraction and a drain of broader campaign funds.

Honestly, they should just view the Lincoln Project as fellow Democrats. There is not a single member left who understands what the Republican base thinks, and likely they never did.