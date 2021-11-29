Take a Bow, DeSantis: Florida Reports Nation's Lowest Daily COVID Cases Per Capita

Florida currently has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the United States.

The Sunshine State reported a daily average of 1,393 cases as of Friday, which is only six per 100,000, and a 2% decrease in the last two weeks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been slammed by partisan media critics since the pandemic began due to his opposition to government-imposed mask and vaccine mandates. Yet facts favor his decisions.

A buffoon named Chris King, who finished fifth in the 2018 Florida Democratic gubernatorial primary and is laughably running again in 2022, accused DeSantis of going on a “killing spree” for opposing mask mandates. Earlier this fall, the far-left rag Vanity Fair chose a huge “angel of death” headline to describe the successful governor.

They’ve yet again been proven irresponsible and wrong.

While Florida has the lowest amount of new cases in the country per capita, in states where draconian lockdown orders were issued by Democrat governors, coronavirus cases are surging.

Michigan, with two Democrat senators, and where progressive Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed some of the most controversial restrictions in America during the pandemic’s zenith, leads the nation in daily coronavirus cases per capita.

New York, where their new leftist governor already declared a state of emergency over a seemingly innocuous variant we know little about, is reporting a daily average of nearly 7,000 cases, which totals about 35 per 100,000.

Minnesota, solely controlled by Democrats for over a decade, has seen a jump in cases for several weeks.

DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw recently told Fox News that the governor has “always made decisions based on the data, and that continued even during the Delta surge this summer what he realized would help was not mask mandates in school or lockdowns but [to] provide treatment that actually works.”

Keeping Florida open has been so important for keeping our economy strong, and protecting jobs in the hospitality sector has been a key part of this. pic.twitter.com/NE8iSagdVT — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 26, 2021

DeSantis is credited with opening 25 state-supported monoclonal antibody sites across the state in August, free of charge, which has likely saved countless lives.

As winter commences, tourism in the state also has topped pre-pandemic levels.

Florida U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez touted DeSantis’ leadership over the weekend.

“Our governor actually follows data, and that’s why he’s so successful,” Gimenez, a Republican, argued. “He doesn’t really care what the mainstream media says. He does what he thinks is the right thing, following the data, and more often than not, he’s absolutely right. And when he’s proven right, everyone’s mum…he’s leading our state, and really, the rest of the country should be following our lead here in Florida.”