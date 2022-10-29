Just 10 Days From Midterms, Biden Blames Republicans for Paul Pelosi's Assault

Sheesh, that didn’t take long.

Within 24 hours of the home invasion that left Paul Pelosi in a San Fransisco surgical unit after being attacked by a mentally unstable lunatic, whom we know little to nothing about, President Joe Biden wasted no time blaming the assault on Republicans. Like a good Democrat, he offered nothing in the way of proof to back his accusation.

Biden referenced early reports from several media outlets indicating that David DePape, 42, yelled “Where’s Nancy?” upon entering the swanky, obviously unsecured Pelosi residence at 2:30 a.m. That’s apparently all the proof Biden needed to declare this case as another Republican-led insurrection, this time on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home.

“It’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Biden said. “I’m not making this up.”

“The chant was, ‘Where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy,'” Biden continued. “This is despicable. There’s no place in America, there’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol.”

"You know, it's reported that the same chant was used by this guy that they have in custody that was used on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, I'm not making this up" Biden says

But that was just the beginning of Biden’s airtight case against his political opponents. He continued his baseless attack and added his core feature (which also happens to be a sign of dementia) to really make it stick: YELLING at the audience like an angry, tired, confused grandpa.

“What makes us think that one party could talk about stolen elections, Covid being a hoax, it was all a bunch of lies, and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced,” Biden said, before lashing out. “WHAT MAKES US THINK that it’s not gonna corrode the political climate. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

"What makes us think that one party could talk about stolen elections, Covid being a hoax, it was all a bunch of lies, and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced," Biden yelled

While details are still emerging regarding the background and potential motives of the attack, most of the establishment media focused on a series of posts DePape had originally made that seemed to indicate his political leanings might be right-wing.

CBS News reported:

The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.

However, his background, as described by multiple outlets, suggests behavior that’s different from the typical Republican MAGA voter. From reports that he’s a nudist activist and former hemp jewelry maker who might also be homeless and a drug addict, the most concrete thing we know is that the man appears to be a mental health case, to say the very least.

The FBI and Capitol Police joined the San Francisco Police Department in investigating the case. Authorities, so far, plan to charge DePape with multiple counts, including assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several additional felonies.

Fox News reports:

He also had ties to a Berkeley nudist activist named Gypsy Taub, according to California State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. “She was the ringleader and she was extremely aggressive and creepy,” Wiener told Fox News Digital Friday. “And I think he was one of the people in her work.” They weren’t “regular” nudity activists either, he said. They were aggressive, and she embraced 9/11 denials and has a criminal past.

Perhaps law enforcement can interview the president, as Biden seems to have more details on the motive behind the brutal assault than local and federal investigators have.

Blaming Republicans for an attack on the spouse of a high-ranking Democrat 10 days before a major election with little evidence to back the accusation is just another example of how dirty Democrats are willing to get in the final days before America overwhelmingly kicks them out of the halls of power.