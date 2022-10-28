Nancy Pelosi's Husband Is the Latest Victim of San Francisco Crime Wave

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently beaten” early on Friday by a burglar who broke into their San Francisco home. Mr. Pelosi is currently in the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Speaker Pelosi was not home at the time of the break-in and assault. A spokesman confirmed that the attacker has been apprehended and that the motive for the crime is currently being investigated.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Speaker Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

The speaker’s husband was arrested earlier this year for drunk driving in Napa. He would eventually get a slap on the wrist for that crime.

It is not yet known what the motive for the assault was. I’m sure the liberal media will try to blame the political right—as if to pretend that San Francisco is not one of several liberals cities that has become overrun by crime and drugs. The once world-class city is also, quite literally, a toilet for homeless people. Last year, even the Associated Press admitted that liberal policies had destroyed the city.