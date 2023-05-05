Confused Old Man Pretending to Be President Announces ‘Major Press Conference’ When There Isn’t One

Old Joe Biden almost held a “major press conference” on Friday. Or rather, he announced one, and it was briefly big news, but as it turned out, it was just the dementia talking. Good thing he didn’t declare war on anyone. How comforting it is that the adults are back in charge, eh?

Biden has held so few press conferences that whenever he announces one, it’s a significant event. David E. Clementson, an assistant professor in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, noted in a late February article at The Conversation that “it took Biden until late March 2021 to hold his first press conference, more than two months after his inauguration — the longest a new president had gone without holding a press conference in 100 years.”

What’s more, “during Biden’s first year in office, he held a total of 10 press conferences.” In fact, he has had only 21 in all, making his average for his first two years of pretending to be president just over ten per year. No president in the last 34 years has averaged so few press conferences. So on Friday, when he said he was going to have one, the excitement among the assembled Leftist media hacks was understandable.

Biden, appearing even weaker and feebler than he usually does, said softly: “Um, you know, I, I think we, we’ve got a lot of work to do, I’m, uh, and I’m doin’ a major press conference this afternoon, so, uh, I love you all, but I’d like to ask ya to leave so we can get down to business.” Biden then grinned wolfishly as various reporters asked him questions about the drone attack on the Kremlin and the risks he saw in artificial intelligence (AI); he responded that he would address all of their concerns later.

Biden to the press: "I'm doing a major press conference this afternoon, so I love you all, but I'd like to ask you to leave." CNN's John King: "This is news to us" pic.twitter.com/4OYOK9Xszx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023

After the reporters were ushered out and CNN cut away from the White House briefing room, CNN’s John King explained: “Reporters trying to sneak in some questions as they’re escorted out of the room at the White House, the president of the United States saying — this is news to us — that he’ll have a press conference later today and answer more questions. We’ll get you more information on that as we get it.” As it turned out, however, there was no more information to get. There was no press conference forthcoming. The old man was just lost in the fog of his confused mind. Again.

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers cleared it all up early Friday afternoon, tweeting: “At ease. The president was referring to his MSNBC interview tonight when he said he was delivering a ‘major’ press conference this afternoon, per 2 ppl familiar.” So the putative president of the United States was confusing a softball interview with a sycophantic far-Left network with a genuine attempt to address the real concerns of the American people by taking unscripted questions from actual journalists, some of whom don’t share his political views.

Well, not exactly. The alleged president was actually confusing a softball interview with Leftist propagandists with a highly scripted event featuring other Leftist propagandists but which would be designed to look as if a real president were taking real questions. Addled Old Joe recently let his cue cards be seen, giving him a reporter’s question in advance and proving beyond the shadow of a doubt that his press conferences are about as genuine and honest as his entire presidency, and as the man himself — that is, not at all.

So while Old Joe’s MSNBC interview and a “major press conference” might not be all that different from one another in practice, as both feature Old Joe reading cue cards while pretending to answer spontaneously, in theory, they’re quite distinct. It’s hard to see how anyone could mistake one for the other unless one were so deeply in the throes of dementia that one’s grip on reality itself was tenuous at best.

Old Joe’s being a far-Leftist doesn’t help, either. When you’re talking about having a tenuous grip on reality, people who insist that men can become champion female swimmers and that luggage-stealing perverts will make fine government officials are already quite disconnected from reality. Add dementia into the equation, and it would be all too easy to retreat into a fantasy world, where Rachel Levine is a female admiral and Old Joe is a competent president. For the sake of what is left of this confused old man’s mind, the charade of his presidency should stop.