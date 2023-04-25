Fake Female Swimmer Says Lia Thomas Says Those Who Think He Shouldn’t Compete Against Women Just Hate Women

Lia Thomas was a mediocre male swimmer who then began declaring to the world that he is actually a woman, and is now a champion female swimmer. The cynical opportunism of this switch mired the young fellow in some controversy, and has led to increasing efforts to ban fake women from competing against real women in women’s sporting events. This is because the men have an unfair advantage, they have no business being in women’s locker rooms, and because their participation exposes the women to an increased risk of injury. But now the enterprising young Lia has come up with an innovative rejoinder to these arguments: those who object to his participating in women’s swimming events just hate women, you see. Of course!

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Thomas, who in an outstanding indication of the utter insanity and absurdity of our age, is an NCAA gold medalist as a female swimmer. “Lia Thomas slammed her ‘feminist’ adversaries as misogynistic transphobes who reduce women to the value of their reproductive abilities.” Of course. If you don’t want women’s sports to become an arena for freakish men who claim they’re women, that means you hate women. Thomas stooped even lower than this, trashing his genuinely female teammates in a discussion with Schuyler Bailar, who is also a swimmer and is a woman who thinks she is a man. Thomas told Bailar that his “own University of Pennsylvania teammates displayed fraud feministic beliefs when they wrote a 2022 letter asking the division to bar Thomas from competition.”

There wasn’t actually any “fraud feminism” involved. Thomas, in insisting that he is a woman, is the fraud here. His University of Pennsylvania teammates were justifiably upset that women who had trained for years and worked tirelessly to hone their abilities were losing out in competitions to a man. Their concern was for the rights of women, and so their protests against Thomas’ participation were quintessentially feminist.

Thomas, however, told Bailar: “They’re like, ‘Oh, we respect Lia, as a woman, as a trans woman or whatever, we respect her identity, we just don’t think it’s fair.’ You can’t really have that sort of half-support where you’re like, ‘Oh, I respect her as a woman here, but not here.’” That is actually true. No one should say “I respect Lia Thomas as a woman,” because Lia Thomas is not a woman. If her teammates were really saying sincerely that they accepted and respected Lia Thomas as a woman, they were undercutting their own position that he shouldn’t be competing in women’s sporting events. He shouldn’t be competing in women’s sporting events because he is a man.

It is also possible that if any of Thomas’ teammates said that they respected Lia as a woman, they did so in order to try to stave off the woke mob. One UPenn swimmer, who remained anonymous for obvious reasons, revealed in Dec. 2021 that “pretty much everyone individually has spoken to our coaches about not liking this. Our coach [Mike Schnur] just really likes winning. He’s like most coaches. I think secretly everyone just knows it’s the wrong thing to do. When the whole team is together, we have to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, go Lia, that’s great, you’re amazing.’ It’s very fake.”

Of course. But as far as Thomas is concerned, what is fake is their feminism: “They’re using the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs. I think a lot of people in that camp sort of carry an implicit bias against trans people, but don’t want to, I guess, fully manifest or speak that out. And so they try to just play it off as this sort of half-support.” Schuyler Bailar then added: “They think about how twisted ‘feminism’ has become their arguments. In order to exclude anybody in the trans category, you have to reduce women to reproductive capacity, which is, in my opinion, extremely anti-feminist.”

Related: Real Female Swimmer Blasts ESPN for Profiling Fake Female Swimmer for Women’s History Month

In reality, reproductive capacity is a fairly decisive factor in determining whether someone is male or female; the transgender insanity would have us believe that being a woman is a matter of long hair, makeup, and dresses. But that’s not reductionist.

Lia Thomas’ spurious claim to the moral high ground is yet another indication of the madness of our age. As if we needed another.