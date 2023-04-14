Biden’s Cross-Dressing, Gender-Fluid Ex-Nuclear Waste Chief Goes to Court Again for Stealing Women’s Luggage

When the former deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy appeared in a Las Vegas court Wednesday, he was tastefully, albeit Mafia-ishly, dressed in a dark suit with a matching dark shirt and white tie. He chose not to appear in any of the flamboyant women’s clothing he likes to wear, and that was wise: he was in court on charges of stealing a woman’s luggage from the baggage claim area at Harry Reid International Airport, and it appears that he got his women’s clothes from the bags he purloined. Brinton’s latest court appearance raises the question yet again: is the Biden regime’s ongoing love affair with sexual deviance bringing people into government who are unfit to serve and are active risks? Why, of course.

Brinton, according to a Thursday report in the UK’s Daily Mail, “was ordered to pay $3,670 to the victim and given a suspended sentence of 180 days in prison after pleading ‘no contest’ to theft.” Since Brinton is a member of the cosseted Washington Leftist elite, there is little doubt that his punishment would have been much more severe had he committed the same offense while perpetrating the much more serious crime of being an opponent of the regime.

But as it is, Brinton was “facing misdemeanor theft charges, which amount to less than $1,200 in stolen items. They had originally faced a felony theft charge since police said the amount stolen was $3,670.” No, Brinton had no accomplice. The Daily Mail has just chosen to feed his delusions by referring to him as if he were plural instead of using the masculine singular pronoun. His name is Legion, for he is many.

In a supreme irony, the judge in Las Vegas told Brinton to “stay out of trouble,” apparently without realizing that he was asking the man to alter his entire lifestyle. For Sam Brinton to stay out of trouble, he would have to give up the things he loves most, and the things that got him a job in the Biden regime. Even though his love for the wild side also lost him that job, Sam Brinton is about as likely to stay out of trouble as Old Joe Biden is to form a coherent sentence.

All in all, Brinton’s Las Vegas court appearance appears to have gone more smoothly than his appearance in Minneapolis on similar charges. The judge there was solicitous, pandering to his fantasies by referring to him as “Mx Brinton,” rather than “Mr. Brinton,” but reporters were less respectful, shouting questions as Brinton stalked stoically from the courthouse to a waiting car: “Are you here for an interview with the [Minnesota Gov. Tim] Walz administration?” “Did you visit the Larry Craig restroom?” Larry Craig was the U.S. senator who, in 2007, was arrested in a restroom at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport for soliciting an undercover police officer for sex.

Brinton must have found being subjected to such treatment as humiliating as it was infuriating. It wasn’t too long ago, after all, that he was one of the Biden regime’s showcase appointments. When he got his job in the regime, Brinton himself told us about how history was being made, as he was “one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership.” He also noted proudly that he had “worn stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy” and even to the White House to talk to Barack and Michelle Obama about the gay life. Now, however, he has just given ammunition to those who point out that thinking of oneself as “gender fluid” is a sign of mental instability, and that mentally unstable people do not belong at the highest levels of government. Instead of being the Biden regime’s prized poster child for “non-binary” government appointees, Brinton has become the poster child for “non-binary” people needed psychiatric treatment, not coddling, celebration, and praise as heroes.

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

Such a comedown. And Sam Brinton has no one to blame but himself. He and/or his friends and allies may eventually concoct some tall tale about how he faced so much oppression and discrimination as a trans individual that it ultimately deranged him to the point of stealing women’s luggage, but that would only highlight the fact that he never should have had a government position in the first place, if he was so unnerved by this alleged mistreatment. No, Sam Brinton’s great contribution to the trans movement is now and will always be demonstrating that these individuals are not remotely as stable and well-adjusted as we are constantly told. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.